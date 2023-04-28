Meet Hasan Ali, 74-year-old who sells handkerchiefs at Mumbai station; know his inspiring story | Photo: Instagram

People occasionally consider taking a break from their jobs or taking a short break from their busy lives. However, a 74-year-old man from Mumbai has unique plans for his retirement. Hasan Ali resigned more than ten years ago, yet his desire to work is still present. Learn the motivational tale of Hasan, a handkerchief vendor at Mumbai's Borivali station.

His story was posted on the Humans of Bombay Instagram page. Hasan disclosed that he was a salesperson at a shoe store and was skilled in the art of persuasion. "Selling is an art. You need to know what the person wants without them saying it and give them exactly that. I’ve learnt to do that over the years. One look at the person and I know what they would like. And that’s what I do today also. " he remarked.

Why is he still working after retirement?

For the past 17 years, Hasan has been selling handkerchiefs. In addition, his family often tells him to take it easy and embrace his retirement. According to him, "I have a gorgeous wife, a son, a daughter-in-law, and a granddaughter as members of my family. They are simply perfect. They all want me to take a break and keep asking Kitna kaam karoge, Abba?".

Hasan said he wants to keep working so that he doesn't get bedridden. Customers affectionately refer to the 74-year-old as Kaka. "I ride the bus from my home to this location every day to sell these handkerchiefs. I've developed a huge number of loyal clients over the years! They all kindly refer to me as Kaka. The same love also exists between me and all of my clients."

People on social media were moved by his story, and watching the trending video gave them a lot of motivation. One user expressed, “I was cribbing about my life, how things aren’t working in my favor lately and then I came across this video. It’s truly humbling to see how grateful and content some people are inspite of having very little. So much to learn from him”

Another praised his zeal and commented, “Such wise words in a few seconds even a whole book could not encapsulate it better. Gave me goosebumps. Strength and a big salute to him”.

