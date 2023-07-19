Meet Harsh Beniwal, college dropout turned YouTuber who acted with Tiger Shroff, his net worth is...

Harsh Beniwal, a popular YouTuber, made his Bollywood debut in "Student of the Year 2." With millions of subscribers on YouTube and a massive social media following, Harsh's journey from online sensation to actor showcases his talent and growing influence.

New Delhi: Harsh Beniwal, a name that has become synonymous with YouTube entertainment, has made a remarkable journey from being an online sensation to making his mark in Bollywood. Known for his engaging and entertaining content on YouTube, Harsh recently stepped into the world of Indian cinema with his debut role in "Student of the Year 2."

The Rise of Harsh Beniwal:

Born on February 13, 1996, in Delhi, Harsh Beniwal started his journey on YouTube in 2015. His unique blend of humor, wit, and relatable content quickly caught the attention of viewers, leading to a surge in his subscriber base. With each new video, Harsh's popularity soared, and he soon became one of India's most beloved YouTube creators.

Success on Social Media:

Harsh Beniwal's success extends beyond YouTube. With his vibrant and engaging personality, he established a strong presence on various social media platforms. His primary YouTube channel, aptly named "Harsh Beniwal," boasts an impressive subscriber count of nearly 15.4 million. On Instagram, he commands a massive fan following of over 5.9 million people. Harsh's ability to connect with his audience has been a key factor in the exponential growth of his social media presence.

Earnings and Net Worth:

As a prominent figure in the digital space, curiosity naturally surrounds Harsh Beniwal's earnings and net worth. According to various media sources, Harsh's estimated net worth is approximately 2.2 Million USD (roughly Rs 16 Crore INR). This impressive figure is a testament to the success and influence he has achieved through his YouTube content and social media endeavors.

Venturing into Bollywood:



While conquering the digital world, Harsh Beniwal set his sights on new horizons. In 2019, he received a golden opportunity to step into Bollywood with a role in "Student of the Year 2," a highly anticipated sequel to the successful "Student of the Year." In the movie, Harsh portrayed Tiger Shroff's loyal and humorous best friend, a character that resonated well with the audience. Despite being his first-ever Bollywood experience, Harsh received praise for his performance and showcased his potential as an actor.

Support from Tiger Shroff:

Transitioning from YouTube to the silver screen was undoubtedly a significant step for Harsh Beniwal. However, he was fortunate to have the support and guidance of his co-star, Tiger Shroff. The Baaghi actor extended a helping hand to Harsh during his initial shots for the movie, fostering a supportive and encouraging environment for the budding actor.