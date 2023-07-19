Meet Harsh Beniwal, college dropout turned YouTuber who acted with Tiger Shroff, his net worth is...

Headlines

Twitter may soon allow you to publish very long content, articles and book

Meet IAS Samayak Jain, JNU graduate who lost vision at age of 20, cracked UPSC with AIR 7

Karan Johar ditches blingy avatar after mom tells him to wear 'dhang ke kapde', filmmaker's photos get funny reactions

Watch: Vijay Deverakonda runs away as fan tries to touch his feet, netizens say ‘chote bacche se kya darna’

PM Kisan Yojna's 14th installment to be released on this date; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BJP attacks Opposition alliance over INDIA name: Who gave the name? | India Vs NDA

BJP attacks Opposition alliance over INDIA name: Who gave the name? | India Vs NDA

Twitter may soon allow you to publish very long content, articles and book

AI reimagines Sushant Singh Rajput as Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders

Bollywood films that took the longest to make

Benefits of Tea (Chai)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

BJP attacks Opposition alliance over INDIA name: Who gave the name? | India Vs NDA

BJP attacks Opposition alliance over INDIA name: Who gave the name? | India Vs NDA

Uttarakhand: 15 dead, many injured due to electrocution after transformer explodes in Chamoli

Project K: Prabhas' first-look poster in metal armour receives mixed reactions, netizens say 'this can't be real'

Karan Johar ditches blingy avatar after mom tells him to wear 'dhang ke kapde', filmmaker's photos get funny reactions

Watch: Vijay Deverakonda runs away as fan tries to touch his feet, netizens say ‘chote bacche se kya darna’

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Harsh Beniwal, college dropout turned YouTuber who acted with Tiger Shroff, his net worth is...

Harsh Beniwal, a popular YouTuber, made his Bollywood debut in "Student of the Year 2." With millions of subscribers on YouTube and a massive social media following, Harsh's journey from online sensation to actor showcases his talent and growing influence.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Harsh Beniwal, a name that has become synonymous with YouTube entertainment, has made a remarkable journey from being an online sensation to making his mark in Bollywood. Known for his engaging and entertaining content on YouTube, Harsh recently stepped into the world of Indian cinema with his debut role in "Student of the Year 2." 

The Rise of Harsh Beniwal:

Born on February 13, 1996, in Delhi, Harsh Beniwal started his journey on YouTube in 2015. His unique blend of humor, wit, and relatable content quickly caught the attention of viewers, leading to a surge in his subscriber base. With each new video, Harsh's popularity soared, and he soon became one of India's most beloved YouTube creators.

Success on Social Media:

Harsh Beniwal's success extends beyond YouTube. With his vibrant and engaging personality, he established a strong presence on various social media platforms. His primary YouTube channel, aptly named "Harsh Beniwal," boasts an impressive subscriber count of nearly 15.4 million. On Instagram, he commands a massive fan following of over 5.9 million people. Harsh's ability to connect with his audience has been a key factor in the exponential growth of his social media presence.

Earnings and Net Worth:

As a prominent figure in the digital space, curiosity naturally surrounds Harsh Beniwal's earnings and net worth. According to various media sources, Harsh's estimated net worth is approximately 2.2 Million USD (roughly Rs 16 Crore INR). This impressive figure is a testament to the success and influence he has achieved through his YouTube content and social media endeavors.

 

Venturing into Bollywood:


While conquering the digital world, Harsh Beniwal set his sights on new horizons. In 2019, he received a golden opportunity to step into Bollywood with a role in "Student of the Year 2," a highly anticipated sequel to the successful "Student of the Year." In the movie, Harsh portrayed Tiger Shroff's loyal and humorous best friend, a character that resonated well with the audience. Despite being his first-ever Bollywood experience, Harsh received praise for his performance and showcased his potential as an actor.

Support from Tiger Shroff:
Transitioning from YouTube to the silver screen was undoubtedly a significant step for Harsh Beniwal. However, he was fortunate to have the support and guidance of his co-star, Tiger Shroff. The Baaghi actor extended a helping hand to Harsh during his initial shots for the movie, fostering a supportive and encouraging environment for the budding actor.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

Chirag Paswan returns to NDA after meeting Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi

Four killed after car crashes with truck in Saharanpur, probe underway

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

This star Indian actress has worked in a big-budget Pakistani film, her name will leave you in shock

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE