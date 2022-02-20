Meet Harry Potter’s real-life ‘Dobby’: Aardvark born at Chester Zoo for first time in 90 years

Harry Potter’s famous ‘Dobby’ seems to be born in real-life in a zoo in England. An aardvark has been recently born at the Chester Zoo for the first time in the charity’s 90-year history.

The calf, who was born without any hair, has been named ‘Dobby’ after the famous character from Harry Potter series. Its wrinkled skin and large droopy ears make it best fitted for acquiring the name.

According to Chester Zoo, there are only 66 aardvarks in zoos across Europe and just 109 in zoos across the globe.

The birth of this aardvark has “overjoyed” conservationists who were glad to discover the baby’s birth overnight in the month of January.

Speaking about the birth of the aardvark, team manager at the zoo – Dave White said, "It is a momentous landmark for us and a real cause for celebration. We're overjoyed."

He further mentioned that it would be several weeks before they would know if the calf was male or female. White added that aardvark’s parents were not notorious for being clumsy around their newborns. Conservations are hence looking after the calf in a “special incubator” and feeding it properly.

"The calf then spends the daytime bonding and snuggled up with mum Oni inside her burrow - and they're both doing great together," he added.

The aardvarks are known to use their powerful claws to tear open termite mounds and dig underground burrows to enjoy peaceful sleep.