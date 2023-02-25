Search icon
Meet Hania Aamir, stunning Pakistani actress whose 'stage-tod' 'Naatu-Naatu' dance went viral

The Pakistani entertainment industry's diva, who has amassed millions of followers and a number of blockbuster films and television series, often keep treating her fans with her stunning photos.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

New Delhi: Hania Aamir is one of the cutest and trendiest artists in Pakistan. With her appearance in Janaan, this young starlet made waves, and a string of dramas soon followed. Hania hasn't looked back since Janaan, which is, of course, her crowning achievement. The Pakistani entertainment industry's diva, who has amassed millions of followers and a number of blockbuster films and television series, often keep treating her fans with her stunning photos and videos. Check a few of them here: 


Massive fan following 

 

Hania has nearly 6.7 million Instagram followers, making her one of the most popular Pakistani celebrities on the photo-sharing platform. The actress, who has a cute dimple smile, enjoys posing for the camera on any occasion. The dimpled girl is addicted to treating her fans with her amazing looks and we just can't get over her cuteness!


Hania's viral dance on Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu

 

In a new video that is making rounds on the internet, the Pakistani actress can be seen shaking a leg to song Naatu Naatu, the chartbuster from RRR. A wedding page on Instagram posted a video of the popular Pakistani actress and a young boy matching steps to Naatu Naatu at a wedding. "Hania Aamir breaking the dance floor at #umerkidua," read the caption of the video, which shows Hania, dressed in a golden green salwar suit, imitating Ram Charan and Jr NTR's steps from the popular song. The song is the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu, titled Naacho Naacho, and the audience appears to enjoy and applaud Hania's energetic performance.

Workfront

 

On the work front, Hania's recent works include Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.

