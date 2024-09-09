Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Gurugram's richest man who beat Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, his net worth is...

Jayam Ravi, wife Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage, request privacy

It took FBI 2000 officers to arrest this guy who is on 'most wanted list', calls himself son of god...

This luxurious train is a palace on wheels, has lavish seats, luxury bathroom, private cabins, restaurant cart, it is...

Viral Video: Fans gush over Radhika Merchant's THIS gesture towards husband Anant Ambani during..., WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Gurugram's richest man who beat Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, his net worth is...

Meet Gurugram's richest man who beat Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, his net worth is...

Jayam Ravi, wife Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage, request privacy

Jayam Ravi, wife Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage, request privacy

It took FBI 2000 officers to arrest this guy who is on 'most wanted list', calls himself son of god...

It took FBI 2000 officers to arrest this guy who is on 'most wanted list', calls himself son of god...

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

Diabetes diet: 8 superfoods to control blood sugar levels

Diabetes diet: 8 superfoods to control blood sugar levels

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Gurugram's richest man who beat Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, his net worth is...

Even with a whopping net worth of Rs 9,300 crores, Zomato Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal is the second richest person of Gurugarm, Haryana

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 02:13 PM IST

Meet Gurugram's richest man who beat Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, his net worth is...
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and UNO Minda Chairman Nirmal Kumar Minda
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Even with a whopping net worth of Rs 9,300 crores, Zomato Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal is the second richest person of Gurugarm, Haryana. The first is Nirmal Kumar Minda, the chairman and managing director of UNO Minda.

Nirmal Kumar Minda and his family have an estimated net worth of ₹30,800 crore (USD 3.6 billion approximately) in 2024, which makes Nirmal Kumar Minda the richest man in Gurgaon and 91st richest man in India, as per the Hurun India Rich List 2024. 

Journey of UNO Minda 

UNO Minda manufactures, which deals with manufacturing auto parts, was started in 1958 as a very small business. What began from a small workshop has now become a company worth Rs 66,904 crores, standing as an example of passion and hard work. 

The business was started by Nirmal Kumar Minda's late father in 1958. Initially, it used to make electric parts for motorcycles. After Nirmal joined the business in 1977, he took it to great heights with his business acumen and wisdom. 

UNO Minda, which has become a renowned name today, has 73 factories around the globe. Since 2020, the company has been supplying parts like sensors and lights for electric vehicles.

Nirmal Kumar Minda has also been honored with the 'Haryana Ratna Award' for his professional and social achievements, setting an example for many young entrepreneurs. 

Social responsibilities 

Despite being a billioanire and a successful industrialist, Nirmal Kumar Minda always considers it his prime responsibility to cater to society.

Minda Bal Gram, initiated by UNO Minda, is an orphanage which is home to more than 70 children. The orphanage provides them food, free education, shelter and basic facilities.

In addition, Minda Vidya Niketan which is a primary school initiated by UNO Minda has been set up to provide education to the children of Minda Bal Gram upto grade fifth.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

When Ranveer Singh wished to have a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika Padukone: 'Ek aisi de de mujhe, meri life...'

When Ranveer Singh wished to have a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika Padukone: 'Ek aisi de de mujhe, meri life...'

Persana AI: How AI Agents Are Revolutionizing Sales Prospecting

Persana AI: How AI Agents Are Revolutionizing Sales Prospecting

First suspected case of Mpox reported in India, patient put under isolation, stable condition

First suspected case of Mpox reported in India, patient put under isolation, stable condition

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives big update on AAP-Congress alliance, says, ‘both parties trying to..'

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives big update on AAP-Congress alliance, says, ‘both parties trying to..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement