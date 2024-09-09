Meet Gurugram's richest man who beat Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, his net worth is...

Even with a whopping net worth of Rs 9,300 crores, Zomato Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal is the second richest person of Gurugarm, Haryana. The first is Nirmal Kumar Minda, the chairman and managing director of UNO Minda.

Nirmal Kumar Minda and his family have an estimated net worth of ₹30,800 crore (USD 3.6 billion approximately) in 2024, which makes Nirmal Kumar Minda the richest man in Gurgaon and 91st richest man in India, as per the Hurun India Rich List 2024.

Journey of UNO Minda

UNO Minda manufactures, which deals with manufacturing auto parts, was started in 1958 as a very small business. What began from a small workshop has now become a company worth Rs 66,904 crores, standing as an example of passion and hard work.

The business was started by Nirmal Kumar Minda's late father in 1958. Initially, it used to make electric parts for motorcycles. After Nirmal joined the business in 1977, he took it to great heights with his business acumen and wisdom.

UNO Minda, which has become a renowned name today, has 73 factories around the globe. Since 2020, the company has been supplying parts like sensors and lights for electric vehicles.

Nirmal Kumar Minda has also been honored with the 'Haryana Ratna Award' for his professional and social achievements, setting an example for many young entrepreneurs.

Social responsibilities

Despite being a billioanire and a successful industrialist, Nirmal Kumar Minda always considers it his prime responsibility to cater to society.

Minda Bal Gram, initiated by UNO Minda, is an orphanage which is home to more than 70 children. The orphanage provides them food, free education, shelter and basic facilities.

In addition, Minda Vidya Niketan which is a primary school initiated by UNO Minda has been set up to provide education to the children of Minda Bal Gram upto grade fifth.