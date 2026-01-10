Meet Gujarati man behind London’s viral Bihari samosa, earns whopping Rs… per day, his name is…

No non-veg food in Ayodhya, administration's strict decision to impose ban on it within Ram Temple 15-km radius, issues warning to hotels, homestays for...
VIRAL
From Gujarat to London, viral Bihari Samosa Ghantawala is winning hearts online. Meet the man behind the bell-ringing samosas.
Indian street food has found an unexpected spotlight on the busy streets of London, because of a samosa seller whose desi style and authentic flavours have taken social media by storm. Popularly known as Bihari Samosa Ghantawala, this Indian snack brand has gone viral through Instagram reels showing long queues, ringing bells and a man in traditional attire selling samosas with flair.
The story started in 1972 in Nadiad, Gujarat, when Kalishaprasad Kishanlal Shah, a Bihari migrant, opened a small samosa stall. His samosas, prepared using a family recipe from Bihar, quickly became popular.
As years passed, Shah’s sons expanded the business across Gujarat, opening outlets in Ahmedabad, Anand and Vadodara. The recipe, ingredients and preparation style remained unchanged, helping the brand build trust across generations.
In 2024, the family decided to take their legacy overseas. Two outlets were launched in London, one in Wembley and another in South Harrow. What truly set them apart was their street-style selling. Videos of Yogeshwar Shah, dressed in a white kurta-dhoti and ringing a bell while selling samosas, quickly went viral.
Viral posts have claimed that the business earns nearly Rs 10 lakh per day. In one video, Yogeshwar himself mentioned earning nearly 10,000 pounds in a day.