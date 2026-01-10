FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

No non-veg food in Ayodhya, administration's strict decision to impose ban on it within Ram Temple 15-km radius, issues warning to hotels, homestays for...

Pakistan got shocked after India's Operation Sindoor as its failures were exposed, rushed to change constitution, reveals Defence Chief

Meet Gujarati man behind London’s viral Bihari samosa, earns whopping Rs… per day, his name is…

Greenland's FIRST reaction after US President Donald Trump's latest threat, says 'We don't want to be...'

Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight

Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless potential into tangible outcomes

Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?

Iran Protests: Australia, Canada and EU strongly criticise killing of protesters, 'Must immediately end the use...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan got shocked after India's Operation Sindoor as its failures were exposed, rushed to change constitution, reveals Defence Chief

Pakistan got shocked after India's Operation Sindoor, rushed to change...

Meet Gujarati man behind London’s viral Bihari samosa, earns whopping Rs… per day, his name is…

Meet Gujarati man behind London’s viral Bihari samosa, earns whopping Rs… per d

Greenland's FIRST reaction after US President Donald Trump's latest threat, says 'We don't want to be...'

Greenland's FIRST reaction after US President Donald Trump's latest threat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeViral

VIRAL

Meet Gujarati man behind London’s viral Bihari samosa, earns whopping Rs… per day, his name is…

From Gujarat to London, viral Bihari Samosa Ghantawala is winning hearts online. Meet the man behind the bell-ringing samosas.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 02:51 PM IST

Meet Gujarati man behind London’s viral Bihari samosa, earns whopping Rs… per day, his name is…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian street food has found an unexpected spotlight on the busy streets of London, because of a samosa seller whose desi style and authentic flavours have taken social media by storm. Popularly known as Bihari Samosa Ghantawala, this Indian snack brand has gone viral through Instagram reels showing long queues, ringing bells and a man in traditional attire selling samosas with flair.

A journey that began in Gujarat

The story started in 1972 in Nadiad, Gujarat, when Kalishaprasad Kishanlal Shah, a Bihari migrant, opened a small samosa stall. His samosas, prepared using a family recipe from Bihar, quickly became popular.

Growing into a trusted name

As years passed, Shah’s sons expanded the business across Gujarat, opening outlets in Ahmedabad, Anand and Vadodara. The recipe, ingredients and preparation style remained unchanged, helping the brand build trust across generations.

London turned the spotlight global

In 2024, the family decided to take their legacy overseas. Two outlets were launched in London, one in Wembley and another in South Harrow. What truly set them apart was their street-style selling. Videos of Yogeshwar Shah, dressed in a white kurta-dhoti and ringing a bell while selling samosas, quickly went viral.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Internet buzz

Viral posts have claimed that the business earns nearly Rs 10 lakh per day. In one video, Yogeshwar himself mentioned earning nearly 10,000 pounds in a day.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan got shocked after India's Operation Sindoor as its failures were exposed, rushed to change constitution, reveals Defence Chief
Pakistan got shocked after India's Operation Sindoor, rushed to change...
Meet Gujarati man behind London’s viral Bihari samosa, earns whopping Rs… per day, his name is…
Meet Gujarati man behind London’s viral Bihari samosa, earns whopping Rs… per d
Greenland's FIRST reaction after US President Donald Trump's latest threat, says 'We don't want to be...'
Greenland's FIRST reaction after US President Donald Trump's latest threat
Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight
Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant
Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…
Aviation accident watchdog AAIB urges video recording devices installation at…
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement