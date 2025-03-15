Deepinder Goyal had earlier opened up about his relationship and shared how their love story began with a friend's suggestion

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife, Gia Goyal (formerly Grecia Munoz), recently celebrated Holi at a Blinkit store. They were joined by Albinder Dhindsa, the founder of Blinkit, making the occasion even more special.

Gia Goyal shared a video of the celebration on Instagram with the caption: "Visited a @letsblinkit store for Holi today with @deepigoyal and @albidhindsa - it was so much fun!"

Deepinder Goyal’s love story

Deepinder Goyal recently opened up about his relationship with Gia on The Great Indian Kapil Show. He shared how their love story began with a friend's suggestion.

According to Deepinder, he had been single for a long time, and while his friends often set him up on dates, they advised him not to rush into marriage. However, one of his friends introduced him to Gia when she visited Delhi and confidently told him, “There’s someone you should meet. You’ll end up marrying her.”

Curious, Deepinder met Gia, and their bond quickly grew stronger. The couple tied the knot earlier this year, and Gia has since moved to India. She has also shown keen interest in Zomato’s operations and even took part in a unique social experiment with Deepinder. The couple dressed as Zomato delivery agents and delivered food across the city, interacting with customers firsthand.

Who is Gia Goyal?

Gia Goyal, formerly known as Grecia Munoz, is a former Mexican model who has now embraced life in India. Born and raised in Mexico, Gia now calls India her home. According to her Threads bio, she is a television host and runs a startup focused on luxury consumer products.

While she once worked as a model, reports suggest she no longer pursues it professionally. Gia often shares glimpses of her life in India on Instagram.