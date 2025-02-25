Grandmaster Mitrabha Guha appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by legendry actor Amitabh Bachchan. The 23-year-old won a massive Rs 4,80,000 prize on the show.

The grandmaster was very calm while answering the questions same way while playing chess. One of the questions he was asked was about chess, which became personal to him. His parents, mother, Sujata Guha and father, Raj Guha, accompanied him on the show and took pride in their son's performance.

Who is Mitrabha Guha?

Mitrabha Guha is India’s 72nd Grandmaster and the first ever Commonwealth Rapid Gold medal winner who hails from West Bengal’s capital Kolkata. Before Amitabh Bachchan started his questions and answers round, a short video showcasing Guha’s journey was shown.

The show aired a short video about Mitrabha's journey, where his parents shared how a relative gifted him a large wooden chess set on his first birthday—an event that became a turning point in his life.

How chess came in Mitrabha’s life?

Mitrabha Guha’s father introduced him to chess at a very early age of two and half years. And he was just four-year-old when Raj Guha tried to admit him to a chess academy, where children six years or above were allowed to enroll. However, seeing his extraordinary skills at such a small age, the academy coach allowed his admission and made an exception.

Since 2004 Mitrabha has been competing in championships and making records. Due to financial restrictions, he could only make his first international tour in 2018. He recounted an incident where his travel to Spain for a championship costed his mother a gold loan. He gives his parents the entire credit for his success.