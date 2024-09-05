Twitter
Meet Govind Jaiswal, son of a rickshaw-puller, who cracked UPSC in first attempt at a very young age of...

Govind Jaiswal, son of a rickshaw-puller, cracked UPSC exam in 2006 in his very first attempt.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 08:55 AM IST

Meet Govind Jaiswal, son of a rickshaw-puller, who cracked UPSC in first attempt at a very young age of...
IAS Govind Jaiswal (Image/X)
    Govind Jaiswal, a laborious and brilliant student, cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam in his very first attempt in 2006. His journey, fraught with adversities, is nothing but a stark example of passion and hard work. 

    He secured the 48th rank in the civil services examination in 2006 at a very young age of 22. 

    Govind Jaiswal, a native of Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), was raised in a destitute household. His father, Narayan, worked at a government ration-shop and was able to buy and hire out a few rickshaws. However, things took a turn for the worse as his family had to survive on meagre earnings from Narayan who was suffering from a hearing disability and carried a wounded leg.

    Govind Jaiswal, as an 11-year-old, went to a rich friend's house. He was kicked out of the premises just because he was a son of a rickshaw-puller. This is what change the course of his life and fuelled him with determination to achieve something in life. 

    Journey of Govind Jaiswal 

    Govind Jaiswal, who attended a government school and a modest college in Varanasi, got immense backing from his family when he wanted to pusue UPSC. His father sold a piece of his land to educate him. 

    Jaiswal moved to Delhi. Besides his study, he gave maths tuition to children to earn some income. 

    He knew that his family had worked hard to educate him and that he couldn't let him down. 

    “Anyone who can understand my hardships and circumstances will realize that I had no other option. Neither I could go for lower government jobs as they are mostly fixed nor I could start a business as I had no money for it. I went for the option I was left with: worked hard on studies", BYJU'S has quoted Jaiswal as saying. 

    With his unwavering dedication and compassion, he cracked the UPSC exam in 2006, with an impresssive All India Rank (AIR) 46. 

     

     

