Gopal Shenoy, Vice President of Product at Wiser Solutions, views his vacation as more than just time off. Shenoy explained to Business Insider that his leave serves as a test of his team’s ability to operate independently, showing him whether he's hired the right people. “Every time I return, I've been reassured that my team can step up and make decisions,” Shenoy said, attributing this to strong preparation, trust, and delegation.

Taking three to four weeks off each year, he stays mostly offline, only reachable if absolutely necessary.

He sets clear guidelines, telling his team, "If the house is on fire, call me. If you can’t reach me, reach out to my boss.” Shenoy also encourages his direct reports to unplug fully during their own vacations, ensuring they aren’t expected to be reachable on email or Slack.

Before going on leave, Shenoy prepares by assigning trusted team members to handle his usual responsibilities, reinforcing his commitment to succession planning. “It's crucial that someone is ready to step into my role temporarily,” he said, believing it strengthens team resilience.

Shenoy also challenges colleagues who feel compelled to check in while on leave, viewing it as a sign of workaholism, micromanagement, or team performance issues. However, he acknowledged that senior executives may sometimes need to check in.

Reflecting on his career, Shenoy admitted he regrets prioritising work over family in the past. Now, he encourages others to prioritise time off. “Work will always be there. You can always take time off,” he said, advising that leaders should trust their teams and embrace the benefits of stepping away.