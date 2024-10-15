Meet girl who is a self-taught seamstress, rose to fame by showcasing her 'Outfits from Scratch' series, topping Forbes India's list of 'Top 100 Digital Stars'.

In India, the rapid growth of social media has transformed the influencer industry, reshaping the marketing landscape and revolutionizing the way brands engage with audiences. As barriers to entry have lowered, an increasing number of content creators, including regional language influencers, have emerged, building loyal followings by sharing authentic and creative content. These influencers drive conversations on a range of topics from fashion and technology to social causes. Recently, Forbes India recognized the growing impact of these digital personalities by releasing its list of ‘India’s Top 100 Digital Stars,’ with 20-year-old Nancy Tyagi securing the top spot.

Nancy Tyagi is a young content creator who has captivated audiences with her unique journey and inspiring story. A self-taught seamstress, Nancy's love for sewing started with making clothes for her Barbie dolls. Her path to fame took a significant turn when she made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, which further boosted her visibility and recognition as a talented influencer. Based in Delhi, Nancy began her content creation journey during the COVID-19 lockdown, when circumstances forced her to pivot from her original plan of preparing for the UPSC exams.

Coming from a humble background, Nancy moved from her village in Baranwa, Bagpat district, to Delhi with her mother and brother, carrying hopes of cracking the UPSC. However, the financial strain caused by the lockdown made pursuing coaching difficult. With limited resources and a desire to give her mother a better life, Nancy invested in basic content creation equipment and chose to focus on social media instead. She started by making transition videos showcasing dresses she stitched herself, but the initial response was underwhelming. Undeterred, she continued posting daily for nearly 18 months, exploring different strategies to gain traction.

Nancy's breakthrough came when she started experimenting with trendy content, including "Meesho hauls" with quirky acting, which, although initially met with criticism, drew attention to her profile. Despite facing online trolls and body shaming, Nancy remained resolute, driven by her goal to support her family, particularly her mother, who worked tirelessly in a factory to help fulfill her daughter’s dreams. Instead of letting negativity affect her, Nancy used it as motivation to push forward.

Her fortunes took a turn with the launch of her 'Outfits from Scratch' series, where she showcases the entire process of designing, sourcing materials, and stitching outfits. The first reel in this series was a hit, drawing praise for her creativity and dedication. Nancy's videos, which now regularly attract millions of views, feature everything from Western outfits to traditional lehengas and kurtis, some recreated from celebrity looks and others born from her own imagination. Her work is particularly remarkable given her lack of formal training in sewing and fashion design, relying solely on the manual sewing machine gifted to her mother during her wedding.

Nancy’s hard work and authenticity have paid off. With an impressive engagement rate of 31.98% and an average of over 12 million views per video, she has successfully turned her passion into a thriving career. She has earned recognition not only for her content but also as a role model for young aspiring creators who face financial and social barriers. Her dedication to her family remains unwavering, with plans to fund her brother’s education and buy new gold jewelry for her mother, who had sold her gold to support the family during difficult times.

In conclusion, Nancy Tyagi’s journey from a village in Uttar Pradesh to topping Forbes India's list is a testament to resilience and innovation in the influencer world. Her story highlights the transformative power of social media and serves as an inspiration to countless others aiming to make their mark in the digital space.

