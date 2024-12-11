Adhara holds degrees in industrial engineering with a mathematics focus from the Technological University of Mexico and system engineering from CNCI University.

Hitting success means hitting a fair share of challenges; by the ability to translate setbacks into stepping stones, one defines those who achieve greatness. Stories of extraordinary individuals who rise above obstacles and challenge traditional or other's perceptions of limits can inspire us all. A prominent example is an 11-year-old Mexican City prodigy named Adhara Pérez Sánchez. With an IQ of 162—which is higher than the legendary Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking—Adhara has achieved incredible milestones at a tender age.

It is not just a number. Adhara holds degrees in industrial engineering with a mathematics focus from the Technological University of Mexico and system engineering from CNCI University. She applies her skills at the Mexican Space Agency, teaching young minds about space and mathematics. Her ultimate dream? To work at NASA.

But Adhara has not had an easy ride. Diagnosed with autism when she was three, she grew up in Tláhuac, in a very low-income neighborhood. Bullying was part and parcel of her life, as being diagnosed with autism means her neurological condition affects her communication and her social skills, making it easy to become the target for unkind peers. Nayeli Sánchez recalls how deep in depression this had left her daughter, but Adhara was one with incredible determination.

Despite her struggles, Adhara taught herself mathematics and memorized the periodic table, which her mother affectionately described as her way of fighting "boredom." Recognizing her potential, Nayeli enrolled her in counseling and later at the Centre for Attention to Talent (CEDAT), a school for gifted children. Adhara’s intellect soon became undeniable—she completed elementary school by age five and sped through middle and high school within a year.

That was far from the only achievement. Today, Adhara's extraordinary IQ is officially registered, while millions of people are inspired by her tenacity and brilliance. The scholarship for studying at the University of Arizona to specialise in astrophysics didn't help much because of visa complications. But Adhara is undeterred, demonstrating a spirit of persistence that makes people around the world applaud her.

Adhara Pérez Sánchez's story is one of strength, the belief in challenges that fuel greatness, overcoming bullying, and breaking the ordinary barriers in education, reminding all of us of the strength inside us for us to fight and shine.