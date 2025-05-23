A photo of her school assignment, written with perfect spacing, and symmetry, went viral. Many thought it was printed by a computer, but it was all done by hand.

In a world dominated by smartphones and keyboards, one Nepali girl is making the world smile with something as basic as her handwriting. Meet Prakriti Malla, a teenager whose handwriting is now considered the most beautiful in the world. At just the age of 14, while studying in class eight, Prakriti’s handwriting stunned the internet. A photo of her school assignment, written with perfect spacing, and symmetry, went viral. Many thought it was printed by a computer, but it was all done by hand.

In today’s digital age, beautiful handwriting is becoming rare. We’re used to typing more than writing, and handwriting often feels like a thing of the past. But Prakriti’s writing reminds us that putting pen to paper is still a powerful form of expression. Her story shows that handwriting is not just a school skill, it’s an art.

Hand writing is very useful. According to experts, it makes us concentrate, remember things well, and even influence our thought process. It is because of this that neat hand writing continues to find prominence during exams and in school life.

Prakriti’s talent didn’t just capture attention on social media. She was also honoured by the Nepalese armed forces for her incredible handwriting. Her work is not only beautiful, but also full of discipline, grace, and cultural pride.

One of her sweetest moments of gesture was a letter she sent to the UAE, wishing them a 51st Spirit of the Union celebration. She delivered it personally to the UAE Embassy.

Prakriti’s story is more than just about nice writing. It’s about holding on to the things that connect us, which are our creativity, our thoughts, and our emotions. In a time where everything is typed, her handwriting feels like a breath of fresh air.

She encourages everyone around the world to grab a pen, take it slow, and write with kindness. Because sometimes the most simple things, such as lovely handwriting, can have the greatest impact.