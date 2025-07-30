Meet girl, an Indian student who performed Bharatanatyam non-stop for 170 hours over 8 days, sets world record, she is...

Her extraordinary feat has become a viral sensation on social media, with people from all over India sending her messages of congratulations and support. Let's know more about her.

India is known as land of culture and art. And among them Bharatnatyam is one of the major Indian classical dance form, originating in Tamil Nadu. It is known for its intricate footwork, expressive hand gestures (mudras), and nuanced facial expressions (abhinaya). This ancient dance form is deeply rooted in Hinduism and often portrays religious and spiritual themes. Now, a video is going viral on the internet where a girl, Remona Everett Pereira, can be seen performing non-stop Bharatnatyam for 170 hours to create world record.

Who is Remona Everett Pereira?

Remona Everett Pereira, a student from St. Aloysius College in Mangaluru, has achieved international recognition by being listed in the Golden Book of World Records for her continuous Bharatanatyam performance, which lasted for 170 hours. Her extraordinary feat has become a viral sensation on social media, with people from all over India sending her messages of congratulations and support.

When Remona began dancing?

During a period of eight days, Remona danced without stopping, only taking a five-minute break every hour. The performance began with a prayer to Lord Ganesha on July 21 in the college's auditorium and concluded around noon the following Monday with a ballet and a final prayer to Goddess Durga.

Was Remona taking break during her perforamance?

Throughout the performance, she was permitted a 15-minute break after every three hours. Despite the rigorous schedule, Remona maintained her composure and expressiveness, demonstrating remarkable skill in her movements, facial expressions, and hand gestures. Her guru, Shrividya Muralidhar, commended her dedication, noting that Remona had brought significant honor to Tulu Nadu and the country, as reported by The Hindu.

Remona's Bharatanatyam journey

The Times of India reported that Remona's journey in Bharatanatyam began at the age of three under the guidance of Shrividya Muralidhar. She presented her Rangapravesha in 2019 and is also an active NSS volunteer. Driven by a desire to make classical dance inclusive, Remona aims to broaden access to orphans, individuals with disabilities, and transgender individuals. She also has aspirations to pursue a PhD in Bharatanatyam. In 2022, she was awarded the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and holds several other records. Her talent has garnered her numerous awards and appearances on television programs.

Remona is not just skilled in Bharatanatyam; her dance abilities span a wide range. She expertly performs classical, semi-classical, folk, hip hop, Latin, Bollywood, ballroom, and acrobatic styles.

She's celebrated for her creative innovation, astonishing audiences with her unique performances—dancing on broken glass and nail boards, balancing on mud and copper pots, using fire pots and fire hula hoops, showcasing LED feather props, and even making tea on her head while dancing, according to the TOI report.