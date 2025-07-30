Meet girl, an Indian student who performed Bharatanatyam non-stop for 170 hours over 8 days, sets world record, she is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India, THIS star player to lead

How will India be impacted if Donald Trump imposes 25% tariff? Smartphone, pharmaceutical sectors may benefit as...

The Krishna Effect: A Sonic Journey through the Wisdom of Krishna to help us in the 21 st Century.

Mukesh Ambani wins again as Reliance Jio adds 19 lakh users in...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gains...

India Champions refuse to play Pakistan in WCL semi-final after sponsor exit: Reports

New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true as 8.8 magnitude quake hits Russia? Netizens say, 'No one expected...'

Arjun Rampal remembers Rohit Bal with emotional tribute at India Couture Week: 'He was my...'

Arab countries, European Union make BIG appeal to Hamas on Gaza: 'Must hand over...'

Christopher Nolan asked to stop filming Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland-starrer The Odyssey in Western Sahara

Lord Jagannath ‘doormat’ on AliExpress sparks massive boycott calls: 'Take it down immediately'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India, THIS star player to lead

Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India

The Krishna Effect: A Sonic Journey through the Wisdom of Krishna to help us in the 21 st Century.

The Krishna Effect: Sonic Wisdom for the 21st Century.

New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true as 8.8 magnitude quake hits Russia? Netizens say, 'No one expected...'

New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true? Netizens say...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

HomeViral

VIRAL

Meet girl, an Indian student who performed Bharatanatyam non-stop for 170 hours over 8 days, sets world record, she is...

Her extraordinary feat has become a viral sensation on social media, with people from all over India sending her messages of congratulations and support. Let's know more about her.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

Meet girl, an Indian student who performed Bharatanatyam non-stop for 170 hours over 8 days, sets world record, she is...

TRENDING NOW

India is known as land of culture and art. And among them Bharatnatyam is one of the major Indian classical dance form, originating in Tamil Nadu. It is known for its intricate footwork, expressive hand gestures (mudras), and nuanced facial expressions (abhinaya). This ancient dance form is deeply rooted in Hinduism and often portrays religious and spiritual themes. Now, a video is going viral on the internet where a girl, Remona Everett Pereira, can be seen performing non-stop Bharatnatyam for 170 hours to create world record.

Who is Remona Everett Pereira?

Remona Everett Pereira, a student from St. Aloysius College in Mangaluru, has achieved international recognition by being listed in the Golden Book of World Records for her continuous Bharatanatyam performance, which lasted for 170 hours. Her extraordinary feat has become a viral sensation on social media, with people from all over India sending her messages of congratulations and support.

When Remona began dancing?

During a period of eight days, Remona danced without stopping, only taking a five-minute break every hour. The performance began with a prayer to Lord Ganesha on July 21 in the college's auditorium and concluded around noon the following Monday with a ballet and a final prayer to Goddess Durga.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Was Remona taking break during her perforamance?

Throughout the performance, she was permitted a 15-minute break after every three hours. Despite the rigorous schedule, Remona maintained her composure and expressiveness, demonstrating remarkable skill in her movements, facial expressions, and hand gestures. Her guru, Shrividya Muralidhar, commended her dedication, noting that Remona had brought significant honor to Tulu Nadu and the country, as reported by The Hindu.

Remona's Bharatanatyam journey 

The Times of India reported that Remona's journey in Bharatanatyam began at the age of three under the guidance of Shrividya Muralidhar. She presented her Rangapravesha in 2019 and is also an active NSS volunteer. Driven by a desire to make classical dance inclusive, Remona aims to broaden access to orphans, individuals with disabilities, and transgender individuals. She also has aspirations to pursue a PhD in Bharatanatyam. In 2022, she was awarded the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and holds several other records. Her talent has garnered her numerous awards and appearances on television programs.

Remona is not just skilled in Bharatanatyam; her dance abilities span a wide range. She expertly performs classical, semi-classical, folk, hip hop, Latin, Bollywood, ballroom, and acrobatic styles.

She's celebrated for her creative innovation, astonishing audiences with her unique performances—dancing on broken glass and nail boards, balancing on mud and copper pots, using fire pots and fire hula hoops, showcasing LED feather props, and even making tea on her head while dancing, according to the TOI report.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet cricketer's son who became national crush with just one role, signed 40 films that never released, was called ‘unlucky’; he is now...
Meet cricketer's son who became national crush with just one role, signed 40...
EAM S Jaishankar claims PM Modi has 'corrected' Jawaharlal Nehru's 'mistakes', takes aim at Congress over Indus Waters Treaty in Rajya Sabha
EAM S Jaishankar takes aim at Congress over Indus Waters Treaty in Rajya Sabha
Shocking! UP woman pregnant in liver, not uterus, doctor says, ‘this might be India’s first...’
Shocking! UP woman pregnant in liver, not uterus, doctor says, ‘this might be In
Sitaare Zameen Par to not release on any OTT platform, Aamir Khan film to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...
Meet woman, who studied for over 12 hours a day, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., her name is...
Meet woman, who studied for over 12 hours a day, cracked UPSC exam in first...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE