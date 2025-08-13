Meet Georgina Rodriguez, fiancée of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, she work as...

Twitter
Georgina Rodriguez is a Spanish model and social media influencer, and the longtime partner of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 10:40 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is engaged to his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez. The two have been together for the past eight years. Rodriguez shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday, posting a photo of her hand on Ronaldo's hand.

Her beautiful, oval-shaped diamond engagement ring was visible in the photo. In the caption of the post, she wrote (in Spanish), "Yes, I am ready. In this life and in all my lives."

Who is Georgina Rodriguez?

Born in Argentina and raised in Spain, Georgina Rodriguez is a Spanish model and social media influencer, and the longtime partner of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. 

She became famous worldwide after getting into a relationship with Ronaldo in 2016. In January 2017, the two made their first public appearance together at the 'Best FIFA Football Awards' and confirmed their relationship on Instagram later that year.

Georgina, 31, has five children with Ronaldo: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, daughters Alana and Bella, and son Cristiano Jr. from Ronaldo's first relationship. She suffered a painful loss in April 2022, when Bella's twin brother, Angel, died at birth.

Apart from being Ronaldo's partner, Georgina has pursued a career in the world of modelling and fashion. She has worked for big brands such as Gucci, Prada and Chanel, and stars in her own Netflix reality series 'I Am Georgina', which gives a glimpse into her personal and family life.

