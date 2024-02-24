Twitter
Headlines

Meet Gadia Lohar, who made weapons for war, once promised to Maharana Pratap, still…

RCBW vs UPW, Match 2 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet man, an Indian, who donated Rs 22573202 ahead of Ramadan due to...

TMC to contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal: Derek O'Brien

Not Priyanka Chopra, but this actress was first choice opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Gadia Lohar, who made weapons for war, once promised to Maharana Pratap, still…

Meet man, an Indian, who donated Rs 22573202 ahead of Ramadan due to...

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

Batters with most Test hundreds away from home

10 illnesses that can be caused due to Vitamin B12 deficiency

8 highest-paid TV actors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

Not Priyanka Chopra, but this actress was first choice opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish

Viral video: Salman Khan kisses mom Salma, eats fries from nephew, niece; actor's adorable moments with family win fans

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur name their boy Vardaan, parents share first pic of newborn: 'Nothing short of blessing'

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Gadia Lohar, who made weapons for war, once promised to Maharana Pratap, still…

Could you picture yourself having to honour a promise that your ancestors made to someone decades ago?

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 07:36 AM IST

article-main
Representative image
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Have you ever wondered? Who are the folks that you frequently see by the side of the road selling iron utensils and household tools. These individuals often settle down there temporarily, sometimes even bringing their entire family with them. While most people assume these individuals are nomads, they are actually very unique individuals who lead miserable lives in harsh environments. In fact, they are very close to Maharana Pratap. They are the people of the Gadia Lohar community.

Commonly referred to as Gaduliya Lohar or just Lohar, the Gadia Lohar community is a nomadic community that resides in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh.

The people of this community used to travel from place to place with their families on bullock carts, which are called Gaadi in Hindi, which is why they were named 'Gadiya Lohar,' according to writer Cobas Puente's "The Gaduliya Lohars: India's wandering blacksmiths," which was published in the UNESCO Courier in October 1984. According to what he writes, the Gadiya Lohar community's ancestors were blacksmiths in the Mewar army. They also claim to be the descendants of Maharana Pratap, who fled into the forest after the Mughals captured Mewar and met people there who assisted them and there families.

Before leaving Chittorgarh and wandering in the forest, Gadiya Lohar swore to Maharana Pratap that if he failed to retake Chittorgarh, his family would never return to his motherland, settle down somewhere, or live in one place again. He also promised that his family would never share one roof again until he win Chittorgarh. Unfortunately, Maharana Pratap was never able to win Chittor. For this reason, the people of Lohar continue to honour their pledge to the Maharana and refuse to establish permanent residences or settle down in one area.

The Gadia Lohars are a nomadic tribe renowned worldwide for their exceptional and diligent work. The tribe members spend their entire lives travelling and camping by the side of the road, where they still construct mud homes. The Gadia blacksmiths, who formerly forged weapons for Maharana Pratap, now spend their entire day crafting iron tools in order to get two meals a day.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Woman's attempt to befriend elephant ends in terrifying attack, watch

Viral video: Salman Khan kisses mom Salma, eats fries from nephew, niece; actor's adorable moments with family win fans

This brand is set to compete with companies of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, know details

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi passes away at 86

Karnataka temple tax bill fails to pass in Legislative Council amid criticism by BJP

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE