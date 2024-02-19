Meet founder of Aghor tradition, who neither cried nor drank milk for 3 days after birth, he took…

Baba Kinaram founded the Aghor Tradition and carried it forward. At the same time, Avadhoot Lord Dattatreya is regarded as the Guru of Aghorshastra.

Aghori are devotees of Shiva and are considered to be the form of Bhairav. Aghori are considered monists who want salvation from the cycle of rebirth. An Aghori believes in transformation from darkness to light and then self-realisation.

Aghoris believe that the soul of every person is Shiva. He lives his life beyond the Ashtamahapaash i.e. eight bondages like lust, anger, greed, intoxication, fear and hatred. Let us tell you today who was the founder of Aghor sect and some interesting things related to Baba Kinaram who took this tradition forward.

Who was the founder of the Aghor Sect?

Baba Keenaram was the one who carried forward the Aghor tradition. According to some sources, he is considered the originator of the Aghori sect of Shaivism. He was considered an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Aghori trace their origin from Baba Keenaram, who is said to have been born in a Kshatriya family in Ramgarh village under Sakaldiha tehsil of Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh in 1658. Aghori were born in Krishnapaksha of Bhadrapada, in 1658. He was born on the day of Chaturdashi. He lived for 150 years. Aghoracharya Baba Keenaram ji took samadhi on September 21, 1771. Considered as the center of the Aghora tradition, Baba Keenaram Sthal, Kring-Kund, is the oldest ashram in Varanasi.

Neither cried nor drank milk for 3 days after birth

It is believed that Baba Kinaram neither cried nor drank his mother's milk for 3 days after his birth. On the fourth day of his birth, 3 monks (believers of Lord Sadashiva: Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh) came to him and took the child in their arms. As soon as he whispered something in the child's ear, surprisingly he started crying. From that day onwards, Lolark Shashthi festival is celebrated in the Hindu religion on the fifth day of his birth as a rite of Maharaj Shri Keenaram Baba.

Baba Kinaram started his religious journey for social welfare and humanity with the blessings of Hinglaj Mata (Goddess of Aghora) in Lyari district of Balochistan (known as Pakistan). He was a disciple of his spiritual guru Baba Kaluram, who created awareness about Aghor within him.

After this, Baba Kinaram established himself in Varanasi, the city of Lord Shiva, to serve the people and make them aware of prehistoric knowledge. He had declared the principles of Aghor in his works named Ramgeeta, Viveksara, Ramrasal and Unmuniram. Viveksara is considered to be the most authentic text on the principles of Aghor. Had achieved the accomplishment of reaching from one place on earth to another (baba kinaram birth) It is believed that a story related to Baba Kinaram is also famous that Baba Kinaram was able to reach from one place to another place on the earth while walking wearing Khadau. Siddhi was achieved.

What does Aghori believe in?

They worship Shiva, the god of destruction who resides in the crematorium, and perform rituals for him. Aghor traditions stem from the belief that everything is beautiful and a creation of the gods.