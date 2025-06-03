Alongside her beauty pageant journey, she worked as a research analyst at Ernst and Young.

Winning any beauty pageant certainly paves the way for entry into the entertainment industry. Many successful Bollywood actresses, including Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, both Miss World winners, have walked this similar road. However, despite a growing career in the industry, many chose to quit the industry for several reasons. One such person who left films is Aditi Arya Kotak, winner of Femina Miss India in 2015. She also represented India at Miss World that same year.

Who is Aditi Arya Kotak?

She is an Indian actress, model, and research analyst and the winner of Femina Miss India 2015. The 31-year-old is also a co-founder of Alum-n-i, a platform dedicated to helping students expand their perspectives through global education. She was born in Chandigarh, but moved to Gurugram. Alongside her beauty pageant journey, Aditi worked as a research analyst at Ernst and Young. She also holds a bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Shaheed Sukhdev College, University of Delhi (2011-14).

Aditi Arya Kotak's film career

Aditi made her acting debut in 2016 with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s film Ism, entering Tollywood. The film was a success, which further paved her way towards her Kannada debut in the Kurukshetra movie. Besides, she has played the lead role in the 36-episode Hindi web series Tantra by Vikram Bhatt. Later in 2021, she made her Bollywood debut in the film '83', a sports drama based on India's 1983 World Cup victory. It was also her last film before she went to the US in 2021 to pursue an MBA at Yale University till May 2023.

Aditi marries son of India's richest banker

Aditi is married to Jay Kotak, the son of Uday Kotak, India’s richest banker and the founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank. According to Forbes, Uday Kotak has a real-time net worth of USD 15 billion, as of June 2. Jay Kotak, Aditi’s husband, is also the co-head of Kotak811, the digital banking branch of Kotak Mahindra Bank.