The lifestyle of Army families is different from that of normal families. Varlin Panwar, who rose to the rank of Squadron Leader in the Indian Air Force, was born and brought up in such a family. Her father served in the Armed Forces, and so, Varlin Panwar, too, grew up in an environment of dedication and routine since childhood. All this got so ingrained in her mind that she herself followed her father's path. She retired in 2018 after working as a squadron leader in the Indian Air Force for 10 years.

Despite retiring from the Indian Air Force(IAF), Varlin Panwar's progress never halted. Whether it was working in the tech security of IPL or training actors in films made on the Indian Air Force, she gave her 100 percent in every role. The success story of former Squadron Leader of the Indian Air Force, Varlin Panwar, is an inspiration for lakhs of girls who dream of a job in the army.

Former IAF Squadron Leader Varlin Panwar told Humans of Bombay in an interview that her father was posted in different cities, so it was not easy for her to adjust to the new environment, but gradually, her interest in the army and service to the country started increasing. Every Sunday, she used to go running with her father. At that time, her father used to tell her about his experiences in the army - seeing the enthusiasm in her father's eyes, she also wanted to experience the same.

"Dad was in the army & was posted in different cities every few years. It was hard, but Mom & Dad did everything to make us feel comfortable. I remember Dad & I running every Sunday. He’d tell me about his time in the army – the excitement in his eyes made me want to feel that too," the post read.

When Varlin Panwar was 12, her father was posted in Dehradun, where she witnessed a passing out parade. Seeing the cadets march proudly made her resolve stronger than ever. After class 12th, she decided to join the NCC as part of the 11th Girls Battalion in Dehradun. She was also doing her graduation at the same time. She said that they used to march in the rain, stay in camps, and compete among themselves to be the best cadet.

Such a tough schedule, along with graduation studies, was quite tiring. It was also difficult to maintain a balance between NCC training and studies. During this time, she won many awards. At the age of just 17, she was awarded the title of Best Cadet in the National Level Camp. Then, during graduation, she applied for jobs in both the Army and the Air Force. She took exams for this and then joined the Air Force after a few weeks. Soon, she was allotted the branch of a Fighter Controller.

The post further read, "The day I got my uniform & badge, I couldn’t hold back my tears. I called Papa, who said, ‘I’m proud of you, but don’t just wear your rank, earn it.’ And that’s what I did. So no matter how much I felt like giving up, I didn’t. I completed my training & was allotted the branch of a Fighter Controller. I remember in 2018, at a frontline IAF base, I was responsible for overseeing the Republic Day flypast. Just before takeoff, I detected an unidentified object approaching from across the border. Acting fast, I ordered our aircraft to scramble, & the object was neutralised. It was one of the toughest decisions I had to make."

After serving in the Air Force for 10 years, Varlin Panwar retired in 2018. Speaking about her decision and future, Varlin Panwar said, "It wasn’t an easy decision…I felt like I had more to give. So I worked in the IPL, tech security, & even consulted on films like Fighter to make sure the stories of people in uniform were shown right."

"Honestly, that’s what I’m most proud of, not just the big moments in uniform, but being able to guide young girls now, who dream big. So if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that you don’t need to be fearless to do something brave. You just need to believe in your purpose & take that first step," she added.

Varlin Panwar has so far trained actors in films such as Sky Force, Fighter, and Operation Valentine, among others.

