A Hyderabad company has hired their new Chief Happiness Officer, and the internet can not stop talking about it. Why? Well, this Chief Happiness Officer does not code and does not care, but still keeps the 'energy up' in the office. His one job is to ‘steal hearts.' But still the boss seems to be happy, and praising the new hire, "the best decisions we've made." How is this possible? This ‘Chief Happiness Officer’ is not a human but a golden retriever named Denver. Amid the hectic environment of the corporate, pets can be the best way to cope up all the stress and anxiety. And this will improve productivity.

An entrepreneur Rahul Arepaka, co-founder of Harvesting Robotics, shared on his LinkedIn account that his company has hired their 'newest' employee, He posted, “Meet our newest hire, Denver - Chief Happiness Officer. He doesn’t code. He doesn’t care. He just shows up, steals hearts, and keeps the energy up. Also, we’re officially pet-friendly now. Best decision. BTW: He’s got the best perks in the company."

Internet Reacts

This post went viral on social media. Netizens absolutely loved this new hire. One user commented, “Wow!! What a move!! Love that cute look on Denver!!”, another said, "The most handsome CHO out there! But his face says his half day leave wasn't approved."

Another user said, “CHO seems exhausted with the responsibility of making everyone happy."

Many appreciated this move, “Well done! Rahul, it's going to boost your company's productivity and financials, very soon!” added a second person.

one joked about hiring his dog, and said “If anyhow you have any other opportunities my pixel dog is also waiting skill -2 leg stand with tongue out he will also not forget the first company who hired him.”

Lastly one user said, “Rahul Arepaka, Denver sounds like the ultimate team player—proving sometimes the best communication isn’t in words, but in pure presence and vibe. Here’s to more heart-stealing, energy-boosting teammates (furred or not) that make collaboration a joy!”