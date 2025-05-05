During World War II, as Germany, Russia, and the US raced to build nuclear weapons, America launched the Manhattan Project.

J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb,’ was born in New York City in 1904 to German-Jewish immigrant parents. A brilliant child, he read Greek and Latin literature by the age of nine and sent research letters to the prestigious Mineralogy Club. He studied chemistry at Harvard University and later earned a PhD. in physics from the University of Göttingen in Germany, becoming a well-known figure in quantum physics.

Oppenheimer’s partner, Katherine, supported him during his research, including his work on the atomic bomb. At one point in his life, Oppenheimer felt like a failure and even considered ending his life.

During World War II, as Germany, Russia, and the US raced to build nuclear weapons, America launched the Manhattan Project. Despite concerns about his leftist views, Oppenheimer was chosen—supported by physicist Albert Einstein and US General Groves—to lead the Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bomb was developed.

After three years of intense effort, on July 16, 1945, the world’s first nuclear bomb was tested in New Mexico. The test, called "Trinity," marked a turning point in history. Oppenheimer, standing in a bunker with colleagues, witnessed the massive explosion and remembered a verse from the Bhagavad Gita: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”

In August 1945, the US dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing around 250,000 people and bringing World War II to an end. The destruction deeply affected Oppenheimer, who told President Harry Truman that he felt personally responsible for the tragedy.

He later opposed the creation of an even more powerful hydrogen bomb. This led to an investigation, and his security clearance was taken away. Years later, in 1963, the US government recognised his contributions and awarded him the Enrico Fermi Award.