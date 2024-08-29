Meet farmer's son who left studies midway, became chef, impressed Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, served food at..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Banking, Aadhaar, UPI rules to change from September, know if it will affect you…

Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Viral video: Lion cubs' adorable 'staring contest' wins hearts online

Meet actor, son of billionaire worth Rs 221000 crore, lost all after cannibalism, rape charges; has no money, lives in..

This person will lead new entity after Reliance-Disney India merger, it is not Mukesh Ambani or Isha Ambani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Viral video: Lion cubs' adorable 'staring contest' wins hearts online

Viral video: Lion cubs' adorable 'staring contest' wins hearts online

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Superfoods to help with seasonal hair loss

Superfoods to help with seasonal hair loss

7 dangerous reptiles in the world

7 dangerous reptiles in the world

Habits to sharpen memory

Habits to sharpen memory

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Meet actor, son of billionaire worth Rs 221000 crore, lost all after cannibalism, rape charges; has no money, lives in..

Meet actor, son of billionaire worth Rs 221000 crore, lost all after cannibalism, rape charges; has no money, lives in..

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

HomeViral

Viral

Meet farmer's son who left studies midway, became chef, impressed Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, served food at..

His authentic Kathiyawadi food found fans in the Ambani family as well. Apart from one night at the New Year, he also cooked for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony in Vantara and wedding in Mumbai.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 10:51 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet farmer's son who left studies midway, became chef, impressed Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, served food at..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Khijadiya is a small village in Jamnagar district in Gujarat where a boy, growing up in a cotton farmer’s family, developed a taste for cooking. He often used to help his mother in the kitchen. As his family was into farming, the income was limited. In such a situation, the boy thought why not take this hobby of cooking and turn it into a fruitful career? Months passed and then the day came, which he probably would have never thought of. The boy, who grew up to be a popular chef, got a chance to cook food at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, which is counted among the most expensive weddings in the world.

We are talking about none other than Jamnagar's Nikunj Vasoya, a Kathiyawadi food specialist with over 21 years of experience. Coming from a simple farmer family, Nikunj Vasoya has achieved tremendous success with his hard work and passion for cooking.

He is not only a well-known YouTuber today, but also cooks for wealthy people like the Ambani family. Nikunj Vasoya believes that whether rich or poor, good food makes everyone happy. His journey of cooking for his family, which started with this thought 20 years ago, has now taken the shape of a big career.

This story started in the year 2013 when Nikunj Vasoya was studying to become a CS. During this time, he realised that his real happiness lies in cooking. He left his studies midway and decided to fulfill his dream. Since childhood, he had a dream of having his own cooking show. However, at that time he did not know how to start it. Then, he got the idea of ​​starting his own channel on YouTube and this channel was named 'Crazy for Indian Food'.

Nikunj Vasoya started making traditional Kathiyawadi dishes using fresh vegetables plucked from his fields and uploaded videos of the same on his YouTube channel. The channel slowly started gaining momentum. Today, Nikunj's channel has over 5.9 lakh subscribers and his most popular video has been viewed over 9.1 million times. Apart from cooking, Nikunj Vasoya also reviews street food and restaurants.

His authentic Kathiyawadi food found fans in the Ambani family as well. Apart from one night at the New Year, he also cooked for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony in Vantara and wedding in Mumbai. 

In an exclusive interview with Indian Express, Vasoya, now 35, revealed how his journey with the Ambani family began with a New Year’s dinner. "Nita Bhabhi was so pleased with the meal that she asked me to come back the next day. Since then, I have prepared Kathiyawadi meals for the family over 12 times," he said. 

For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, Nikunj Vasoya cooked Jamnagari Sev, Mamra Lili Chutney, Desi Sev Tamera Shaak, Bajra Rotla, and more. 

"Never give up, dream big, work on it, and it will happen," Nikunj Vasoya was quoted by The Better India as saying. 

READ | 'Patni k saamne haar...': Amitabh Bachchan's marriage advise goes viral amid Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi speaks to President Putin, says exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict

PM Modi speaks to President Putin, says exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood is a 'hopeless' place: 'Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hai usko...'

Gautam Gambhir's 2011 World Cup-winning teammate joins Lucknow Super Giants as mentor ahead of IPL 2025

Gautam Gambhir's 2011 World Cup-winning teammate joins Lucknow Super Giants as mentor ahead of IPL 2025

Watch: Woman fends off giant crocodile with slippers in viral video

Watch: Woman fends off giant crocodile with slippers in viral video

'I don’t do...': When Jaya Bachchan called daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her...

'I don’t do...': When Jaya Bachchan called daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

First Indian actress to give Rs 1000-crore film has no hits in Bollywood, still called star; she's worth Rs 120 crore

First Indian actress to give Rs 1000-crore film has no hits in Bollywood, still called star; she's worth Rs 120 crore

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement