YouTuber Hitesh Choudhary recently posted on X that he created the app three months ago and shared tutorials on how to build similar applications.

A former software engineer from Jaipur has brought attention to the rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) tools in non-tech industries by revealing that a simple photo editing app he developed is now generating revenue of ₹8.4 crore per month.

YouTuber Hitesh Choudhary recently posted on X that he created the app three months ago and shared tutorials on how to build similar applications.

Never knew that there is this much AI demand in non tech segment. Built a really basic AI powered app that helps people to modify photos (remove background and some saturation) and write some text for a platform.



After 3 months, I am at 10,000 $ MRR.



I taught all of this in… — Hitesh Choudhary (@Hiteshdotcom) November 24, 2024

“Never knew that there is this much AI demand in non-tech segment. Built a really basic AI powered app that helps people to modify photos (remove background and some saturation) and write some text for a platform,” he wrote. “After 3 months, I am at $10,000 MRR [monthly recurring revenue]. I taught all of this in my videos on YouTube.”

However, Choudhary emphasized that he does not want to popularize the idea of coding for non-tech markets just yet. “Building for coders is a tough market, non-tech market is easier to crack. I don’t want to get it popular now. Stay invisible,” he added.

When asked about his marketing strategy, Choudhary shared that his first client, a friend, managed the app’s distribution via WhatsApp. “Secret is that I charged the very first client/friend. He handles the distribution in the supply chain. He shared in his WhatsApp group and now it’s spreading,” he explained.

Choudhary also mentioned that he operates offline businesses in a “classic Marwari style.”

The milestone drew praise from users on X. “Hitting $10K MRR in just 3 months with a non-tech audience is impressive. You’re right—non-tech markets often have unmet needs that are easier to address with simple solutions. Staying invisible while growing sounds like a smart play for now. Quiet execution > noisy hype,” remarked software engineer @TrendChaseX.

Entrepreneur Saurabh Kumar (@drummatick) added, “Charging from client 0 isn’t new in consumer SaaS, all of my friends do it. But handling distribution via WhatsApp, now that is new.”