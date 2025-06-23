Azharuddin's life, including the match-fixing controversy and personal relationships, was depicted in the 2016 biopic, "Azhar." The film starred Emraan Hashmi as Mohammad Azharuddin, Nargis Fakhri as Sangeeta Bijlani, and Prachi Desai as Naureen.

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin, a celebrated figure among cricket enthusiasts, played during an era when social media had no dominance. His wristy batting style on the field and the controversies surrounding his personal and professional life consistently generated significant attention. Years after his retirement, the 2016 biopic "Azhar," featuring Emraan Hashmi, rekindled public interest in his life, particularly his first wife, Naureen.

Despite the film's release eight years ago, discussions about her continue to emerge. However, the limited availability of information about Naureen has often left fans perplexed. This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of Naureen for those seeking more information.

Who is former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's first wife Naureen?

Mohammad Azharuddin tied the knot with Naureen in 1987 when she was just 16, coinciding with his early career in Indian cricket. The couple's marriage lasted for 9 years in which they were blessed with two sons, Mohammad Asaduddin and Mohammad Ayazuddin. While Azharuddin's cricket career flourished, Naureen managed their household. However, their relationship changed, leading to a divorce in 1996 after Azharuddin's marriage to Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani.

Following the divorce, Naureen withdrew from public life, focusing on raising her sons and maintaining silence amidst media speculation. In 2011, the family faced a tragedy with the death of their younger son in a motorcycle accident. Despite this loss, Naureen remained private, refraining from public expressions of grief.

Naureen's second marriage

Naureen, after her divorce from Azharuddin, reportedly remarried a Muslim community leader. While some sources claim she had two children from this marriage, others give no confirmation about this. On the other hand, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani separated in 2010 due to irreconcilable differences.

About Naureen's third marraige

Later, this second marriage ended in divorce, leading to a third marriage in London in 2010 to a businessman in London. According to media reports, she has a son from her third marriage, who is a step-brother to Mohammad Asaddudin.

Meanwhile, more details of her second and third marriages remain undisclossed due to her desire for privacy. Naureen maintains a good relationship with her elder son, Mohammad Asaduddin.

Mohammad Azharuddin's cricket career

Mohammad Azharuddin's cricket career concluded prematurely in 2000 following match-fixing allegations, resulting in a lifetime ban, later overturned in 2012. His life, including the match-fixing controversy and personal relationships, was depicted in the 2016 biopic, "Azhar." The film starred Emraan Hashmi as Mohammad Azharuddin, Nargis Fakhri as Sangeeta Bijlani, and Prachi Desai as Naureen.