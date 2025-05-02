The musician has shared that he is often mistaken for the Tesla CEO in public places like supermarkets and bars.

A 28-year-old singer from Luxembourg has unexpectedly found himself in the internet spotlight, not for his music, but for his striking resemblance to billionaire Elon Musk. Despite the attention, Hugo One, as he is known on social media, says the comparison is far from flattering and has brought him more discomfort than joy.

The musician has shared that he is often mistaken for the Tesla CEO in public places like supermarkets and bars. In a recent Instagram video, a group of students were seen surrounding him, shouting “You’re Elon Musk” and eagerly taking selfies. They were reportedly shocked when he clarified that he was not the real Musk.

Speaking to the New York Post, Hugo said this kind of situation happens at least twice a month. “They were the fifth group of people to stop me that night – I was exhausted,” he recalled. Though he admits it’s led to more traffic to his music page and increased downloads of his songs, Hugo remains firm that being called Musk’s lookalike is “not a compliment.”

“I don’t take it as a compliment to be compared to Elon because he’s not a nice person,” he said. “He’s also not at all good looking.”

Hugo also revealed that the resemblance was first pointed out back in 2018 by a student of his while he was teaching English and French in Germany. Since then, he’s had to deal with repeated remarks and unwanted attention.

Despite the frustration, he remains comfortable in his own skin. “I like the way I look,” he said, making it clear that he has no plans to change his appearance. However, he does draw a line when it comes to being associated with Musk's beliefs. “As long as people know I don’t align with Elon or his beliefs, I don’t mind,” he added.

