Elliot Rush is Elon Musk’s half-brother. He is one of Errol’s two youngest children, born to Jana Bezuidenhout

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has made a surprising claim that China is trying to recruit his 7-year-old son, Elliot Rush, for a gaming tournament. The news was reported by the Daily Mail. Elliot Rush, also known as “Rush,” is Elon Musk’s half-brother. He is one of Errol’s two youngest children, born to Jana Bezuidenhout. Jana was once Errol’s stepdaughter before they had a child together, which caused controversy.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Errol said that China sees Rush as a gaming prodigy. “They say he will be the biggest thing in China. They say he's a prolific gamer and he's a champion,” Errol claimed. He even hosted a Chinese businessman at his South African ranch, which he suggested was related to the recruitment effort.

Despite tensions between China and the US, Errol did not seem worried. He did not provide further details on whether Rush would participate in any tournaments.

Meanwhile, Errol Musk also spoke about Ashley St Clair, a right-wing influencer who claims to have had a child with Elon Musk. However, he refused to confirm or deny her statement.

“I would find it very strange if a woman is saying she has had a child with Elon and telling people quite publicly about it. If it turns out not to be true, she would be a little crazy, don't you think?” he said.

Elon Musk is the son of Errol and his first wife, Maye Musk. The former couple had three children: Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca.