Meet man who became 4 times richer than Ratan Tata within minutes, used money to buy...

Edwin Castro, the American man who won a mega lottery worth $2 billion (Rs 16,407 crore) in November 2022, opted not to engage with the media despite widespread coverage.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 03:03 PM IST

When a man won a lottery in the US in 2023, his life underwent a substantial transformation.The Californian, held the record for the highest lottery payout in history, and drew comparisons to the world's wealthiest individuals, surpassing even renowned industrialist Ratan Tata in personal assets, with ownership of almost Rs 4,000 crore worth of property.

Following his lottery win exceeding Rs 16,000 crore, the 30-year-old Californian swiftly acquired property in one of the world's most expensive regions, with his lavish residence reportedly costing over Rs 200 crore. According to reports from the British newspaper Independent, he paid nearly $25 million for a mansion in a California locality known for housing numerous Hollywood celebrities.

Edwin Castro, the American man who won a mega lottery worth $2 billion (Rs 16,407 crore) in November 2022, opted not to engage with the media despite widespread coverage. Castro chose to receive the entire lottery sum at once, amounting to $997 million or Rs 8,180 crore after tax and other deductions. Subsequently, news broke of the 30-year-old acquiring a high-value mansion.

According to reports from the real estate website Dirt, Castro purchased a property in the Hollywood Hills area of California. Although the reported price for this opulent property was a staggering $30 million, Castro secured a $5 million discount. Spanning 13,578 square feet, the mansion boasts two powder rooms, six bathrooms, and five bedrooms across its three stories.

Featuring glass partitions on the ground floor, the mansion offers a panoramic view and is equipped with modern amenities, including a gym, movie theatre, wine cellar, swimming pool, sauna, rooftop deck, and balcony. The property includes two garages with ample space for at least seven vehicles, situated in one of Hollywood Hills' most prestigious neighborhoods in California.

