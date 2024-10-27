A Delhi-based app developer initially acquired the JioHotstar domain and sought over one crore rupees from Reliance Industries to transfer the domain. However, as reported by India Today, in an unexpected turn of events, he instead sold it to two children from Dubai. The kids, 13-year-old Jainam Jain and 10-year-old Jivika Jain, acquired the domain to support the developer's education. The anonymous developer, referring to himself as “a dreamer,” had initially contacted Reliance Industries with hopes that the sale would help fund his executive MBA at Cambridge University in the UK.

PTI further reported that Reliance declined any negotiations with the developer. On Saturday, Jainam and Jivika updated the domain to share that they had bought it to "support a young software developer from Delhi." In a letter on the site, the children described their recent "Seva journey" in India, where they taught children and raised donations, which they used to purchase the domain. They wrote, “Through sharing our journey here, we aim to inspire others and keep the domain open for future sale to anyone who wants to continue this positive mission.”

Reliance Industries has not yet commented on the new ownership. The Delhi developer had purchased the domain after rumors surfaced in 2023 about a potential merger between Jio Cinema and Hotstar. With the merger happening this year, he saw an opportunity to sell the domain to Reliance and raise funds for his studies.