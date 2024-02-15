Meet DU graduate, who left high-paying job in Google to become monk at 25 due to...

Pragya, a 25-year-old woman from Delhi, took a significant turn in her life when she left her high-paying job at Google in Gurugram to become a Sadhvi. Belonging to Delhi, Pragya studied at Delhi University and then earned a degree in computer science and enjoyed a comfortable urban modern life earning Rs 85,000 as salary.

According to News18 Hindi report, Pragya's life was deeply altered in 2016 when her mother, Aaradhya, brought her guru, Maa Ashutoshambari, to their family home in Delhi. This was the first time Pragya had a profound encounter with her spiritual teacher. She recounted hearing an inner voice compelling her to renounce all worldly attachments and find refuge under Maa Ashutoshambari's guidance. It was this moment that set Pragya on the path to becoming a sadhvi (monk).

The prediction of her spiritual path was already made by her guru, Maa Ashutoshambari, who had foreseen this before Pragya's own mother. As a result, her guru's prophecy became a reality. At present, her father Sohanlal and her brother Prakhar are supportive and pleased with her decision.

For the past six years, Pragya has been dedicated to serving at the ashram. She anticipates Maa Ashutoshambari to return from samadhi (a state of deep meditation) soon.