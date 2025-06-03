The Pampas fox-dog hybrid, known as 'dogxim', had been living at the Sao Braz conservation center since November 2021.

Dogxim, a unique hybrid animal that was a cross between a dog and a Pampas fox, has sadly passed away. Discovered in Brazil in 2021 after being hit by a car, Dogxim's resilience and unique genetic makeup fascinated scientists and wildlife enthusiasts alike. Despite recovering from her injuries, she died recently after being transferred to a new facility. The Brazilian government has launched an investigation after the keepers of the animal failed to report its death, according to a report in The Telegraph.

The reason and time of 'dogxim's' death are currently unknown.

How it was known that it is first-ever dog-fox hybrid?

Veterinarians at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, along with geneticists and wildlife specialists from local universities, analyzed the animal, revealing it to be a hybrid of a domestic dog (Canis lupus familiaris) and a pampas fox (Lycalopex gymnocercus), native to South America's grasslands.

This hybrid, named dogxim, had 76 chromosomes, falling between the 78 of dogs and the 74 of pampas foxes. The 2023 study published in Animals confirmed this as the first scientifically documented case of hybridization between these two species, which diverged approximately 6.7 million years ago

A DNA test conducted there confirmed that the animal was the first-ever dog-fox hybrid.

How the dog was named dogxim?

The Pampas fox-dog hybrid, known as 'dogxim', had been living at the Sao Braz conservation center since November 2021. When experts studying this unique animal requested photographs, they were informed that it had passed away six months earlier.

What researchers say?

"We are very sad about her death, especially because we do not have the answers about the exact date and the cause of her death," Dr Rafael Kretschmer, a cytogeneticist who confirmed the hybrid nature of 'dogxim', told The Telegraph.

"We only discovered that she died because I called Mantenedouro Sao Braz to request some recent photos of the hybrid," the expert further said.

Flavia Ferrari, a conservationist who worked with the animal, reported that the female was in good health, showing no signs of any health problems.

Scientists involved in the discovery expressed their surprise at 'dogxim's' behavior, noting that it rejected the food typically given to dogs but readily accepted small rats.

Researcher Cristina Araujo Matzenbacher told Newsweek that another observed behavior of the pampas fox involved her climbing the bush in her environment.

The animal's discovery was detailed in the journal MDPI, where experts reported using cytogenetics and other advanced techniques during the DNA testing of the animal.