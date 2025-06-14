A Japanese monk was saved by Chico, the abandoned dog he had once rescued and adopted.

In a heart-warming and brave incident from Japan, a Buddhist monk named Tougen Yoshihara was saved by a dog he had once rescued. The monk, who is the abbot of the historic Youkoku Temple in Niigata, central Japan, had taken in a Beagle named Chico after the dog was abandoned by its previous owners for being “too loud.” But it was Chico who proved to be the real hero when a terrifying situation struck. Last month, Mr Yoshihara went for a walk in the nearby woods with Chico when they suddenly came face-to-face with a 1.6-metre-tall bear. The bear looked threatening, and out of fear, the 45-year-old monk tried to run. Unfortunately, he tripped and fell badly, dislocating his right shoulder. The pain was intense, and being unable to move properly, Mr Yoshihara feared for his life.

Despite being strong and physically fit, he knew there was little he could do in that moment. That’s when Chico, his one-year-old Beagle, stepped in. Sensing danger, the small dog bravely barked loudly at the bear, trying to protect his owner. Surprisingly, the bear got scared and ran away, with Chico chasing after it into the forest.

Worried for his dog, Mr Yoshihara pushed through the pain and tried to follow Chico. Just then, his wife called and gave him the best news, Chico had already returned home safely. Filled with emotion, Mr Yoshihara cried with relief and rushed back to reunite with his loyal companion.

He now proudly calls Chico his “saviour.” While Mr Yoshihara had given Chico a second chance by adopting him, the dog repaid the kindness by saving his life.

Bear sightings are quite common in Niigata. This year alone, local reports say there have been over 160 bear sightings and two injuries due to bear attacks.

But thanks to Chico, one monk lived to tell his incredible story, one of love, loyalty, and courage.