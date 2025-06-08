VIRAL
A big fat Indian wedding with a massive 400-person baraat grooving to the DJ beats in the heart of Wall Street was an unmissable scene. A video of the scene that halted the daily street activities in New York City went viral. The man behind the grooving baraatis is DJ Arjun Shah.
A big fat Indian wedding with a massive 400-person baraat grooving to the DJ beats in the heart of Wall Street was an unmissable scene. A video of the scene that halted the daily street activities in New York City went viral. While the baraatis lost themselves to the groovy beats of the vibrant music, the spectators also seemed excited as they were awestruck by the groovy Indian vibe at the US streets. The scene was extravagant as the 400-person baraati danced and moved in sync in a symphony. But who was infusing this spirit of Indian celebration in these baraatis? DJ AJ, aka Arjun Shah.
The man who was playing the electrifying beats has become viral DJ AJ-Arjun Shah. Enthralling such a massive crowd on his fusion beats DJ AJ has created a new atmosphere of DJing on the streets moving through the heart of the city. This unconventional setting of DJing with a massive crowd has gained attention online.
An Indian wedding procession of 400 people shuts down Wall Street.n pic.twitter.com/9LrBGJj6UC— Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) May 29, 2025
DJ AJ’s family profession is in stark contrast with his own league; they are doctors, but Arjun Shah wanted to be someone different and was passionate about DJing. In a family of doctors DJing sounded absurd, so it took great efforts on his part to convince his family. But now that he is a big name and making unforgettable moments like this one, taking national arts and music to a global level, it was worth it.
“Convincing the family? That took time. I’ve studied, switched careers, tried different things. But I never let go of the passion. Over time, everything aligned. I also run other businesses too, but DJing is where my heart is. And I’ve been fortunate enough to turn it into a successful career—winning multiple awards, being in demand, and playing some of the most iconic venues,” he said.
DJ AJ is not a new name, instead he's more famous among the Bollywood stars as he played for big names in the industry from Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra weddings and even for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Europe cruise celebration
Talking about the viral video, Shah said that he never thought the 400-person baraat would go viral. He credits this to the power of social media. Reminiscing the thrilling moment, Arjun Shah, during an interview with Times Now said, “Picture this: I’m standing on the truck, looking out at 400 people in front of me. Our emcee yells, ‘I want to see all 800 hands up in the air!’—and from my bird’s-eye view, I see just that. It was incredible.”
