Malayalam actor Divya Prabha’s film All We Imagine As Light earned the prestigious Grand Prix at Cannes 2024, the first-ever Indian movie to achieve the honour. More than her splendid performance, her intimate scenes from the film have become the talk of the town. The most talked-about film sequences see Divya changing clothes in front of a mirror. She also features in a climactic lovemaking scene, which has been leaked online, sparking controversy.

Who is Divya Prabha?

Divya Prabha has been part of the Malayalam film industry for the past ten years. She has delivered some note-worthy performances in films like Ariyippu (2022), Thamaasha (2019) and Take Off (2017). Born on 18 May 1991 in Kerala’s Thrissur, Divya entered Malayalam cinema with the 2013 film Lokpal. She also made her debut in Tamil industry with Kayal (2014). She was honoured with the Kerala State Television Award for Best Second Actress for her performance in the TV serial Eswaran Sakshiyayi in 2015.

Divya is well known for her role in Ariyippu, the 2022 Indian drama film written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The movie earned her nomination for Best Actress at the Locarno International Film Festival in the International Competition Section. Recently, she earned rave reviews for her performance in Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagina As Light, which was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Divya pursued MBA

The 33-year-old actress had never seen herself as an actor, rather she was scared of the camera. Acting came her way while she was pursuing a Master's in Business Administration. She started doing films while doing her job. After realising that film paid better, she started taking up more roles.

In her recent interview, she opened up about her acting journey from Take Off to All We Imagine as Light. “I have not studied cinema. With every character I essay — be it films or theatre — there is the constant process of learning and unlearning. After Ariyippu, I learnt how to approach a character and prepare for it. I am now more aware about what needs to be done to better a character, especially with Payal’s film. The more I learn, I realise how hard it is. I evolve with each character and each film,” she told The Hindu.