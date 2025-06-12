Major Divya Ajith Kumar has made history by becoming the first female cadet to be awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour in the Indian Army. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the history of the Indian Armed Forces and paves the way for women in the military. As a trailblazer, Major Divya's journey is an inspiration to many, and her accomplishments have broken down barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Major Divya Ajith Kumar has made history by becoming the first female cadet to be awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour in the Indian Army. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the history of the Indian Armed Forces and paves the way for women in the military. As a trailblazer, Major Divya's journey is an inspiration to many, and her accomplishments have broken down barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Early Life and education

Born and raised in Chennai, Major Divya's journey began in a city known for its rich cultural heritage and educational institutions. She exhibited leadership qualities and a passion for service from a young age, which would later define her career in the military. She completed her schooling at Good Shepherd Matriculation Higher Secondary School and pursued her higher education at Stella Maris College.

During her college years, Major Divya became involved with the National Cadet Corps (NCC), a pivotal experience that shaped her future. The NCC experience instilled in her a sense of discipline, leadership, and service, which would later serve her well in her military career.

Military career

In 2010, Major Divya was commissioned into the Corps of Army Air Defence. Her commissioning marked the beginning of a promising career, where she would continue to excel and break new ground for female officers in the military. She successfully completed her training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai and made history by becoming the first female cadet to receive the Sword of Honour.

Major Divya showcased her commitment to excellence by topping the Young Officers' Course at the Army Air Defence College. This achievement further solidified her reputation as a dedicated and skilled officer, earning her respect among her peers and superiors.

Sports and arts

Beyond her military career, Major Divya is a passionate sports enthusiast. She actively participates in basketball and discus throw, demonstrating her commitment to physical fitness and teamwork. Additionally, she is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and percussionist, showcasing her artistic talents and cultural appreciation.

Major Divya Ajith Kumar's achievement is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and perseverance. As a trailblazer in the Indian Army, she has set a remarkable precedent for women in the armed forces. Her journey is an inspiration to many, and her accomplishments will continue to inspire future generations of women in the military.