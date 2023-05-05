Meet Dipta Ghosh, Kolkata engineer who chose driving Uber over job; here's how much 'own boss' earns

She told the man that her father died in 2020. (File)

Dipta Ghosh, an engineer who drives an Uber cab in Kolkata, is an inspiration for people who don't bow down to circumstances. She had a promising life. She is an engineering graduate who worked in companies for over six years. However, a tragedy changed the course of her life. She, however, didn't lose heart. She broke the proverbial glass ceiling and entered an industry completely dominated by men. She is now an internet sensation.

A man named Param Kalyan Singh wrote in a Facebook post that he stumbled upon the woman in Kolkata. He found that she was talking like an educated person. When he asked what her educational qualification was, he was surprised to know that she was an engineering graduate.

She told the man that her father died in 2020. She, her mother and her sister were in financial dire straits. Jobs would have required her to leave her family behind and gio out of Kolkata. Since family was her priority, she bought an Alto in 2021 and became an Uber cab driver. She got a commercial license and started operating in Kolkata's roads.

She works six days a week for seven hours and earns around Rs 40000 per month. The amount ensures she and her family live a dignified life.

Dipta Ghosh wrote on the comment of the post that she was successful because her mother was beside her. She also thanked her dad, sister and mother on the post.