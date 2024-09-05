Meet Diganta Das, who once worked as a daily wager, is now a successful entrepreneur; his business is...

Twitter
Diganta Das, who donned too many hats for making both ends meet, is now a successful entrepreneur.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 08:09 AM IST

Diganta Das, a proud owner of DFF-Daily Fresh Food, has popularised 'ready-to-eat' parathas in Assam that one can have on the go. The man with a never-say-die attitude has faced uncontable hardships throughout his journey. 

From being daily-wage labourer to a coal mine worker, a cook and a security guard, Das donned too many hats to make the both ends meet. 

Today, he takes pride in his success, which he earned with his experiences coupled with his passion and hard work. 

Diganta Das has established a paratha-on-the-go packaging venture in Assam, which employs 10 people and prepares around 1,400 paranthas everyday. The concept of Das’s paratha takes its inspiration from Kerala's famous Malabar parotta, which is quite a renowned name all over the country. 

Who is Diganta Das?

Diganta Das, a native of Biswanath district’s Gohpur town, was raised in a low-income class family. He completed his high-school in 2001. In 2005, he moved to neighbouring Meghalaya to work in the coal mines to sustain himslef and his family. 

After working in the coal mines for some time, Das joined as a storekeeper at a construction company in Assam’s Udalguri district, where he got an opportunity to work as a cook. Later in 2008, Diganta Das moved to Bengaluru in search of better opportunities. 

In the country's tech hub, Das worked as a private security guard primarily for the hospitality industry. In 2014, he got married and bagged a job as a mixing man in a food manufacturing unit in Mangalore. Notably, this was his first exposure to the food industry and soon, he learnt so much about the ropes of the trade. 

Das was soon promoted to the position of a Paratha maker due to his excellent skills and hard work. However, he had to return to Assam due to some unavoidable circumstances. 

A turning point in Das's life 

A turning point in Diganta Das's life came when he got half-paralyzed after an electric wire fell on him. 

In a conversation with India Today, Das said, "In 2017, a high-voltage electric cable fell on me, eventually leaving me half paralyzed. It took me three to four years to recover completely. It was the toughest phase of my life as I was going through a state of despair. My family members were also concerned."

However, as soon as he recovered a bit, he went back to Bengaluru and started working as a paratha maker, he added. 

Beginning of a new chapter 

A year before the Covid-19 pandemic took over the country, Das's close friend established a paratha brand in Vellore and asked him to look after its marketing. Das then shifted to Andhra Pradesh and assmed his role as the marketing manager of his friend's brand. 

Within no time, Das succeeded in establishing a good customer base in the state. He then decided to start his own Paratha brand and soon, he came up with 'Daily Fresh Food' in his hometown, Gohpur.

“Why do the youths of Northeast travel to other places in search of job opportunities when there are a number of opportunities here. I invite the youths of the region, who are working in different parts of the country, to come and join me and grow together," said Das, as quoted by India Today. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
