Meet Dhruvi Patel, Gujarat NRI crowned Miss India Worldwide 2024, she aspires to become...

Dhruvi Patel, an Indian-origin Computer Information System student from the USA, has been declared the winner of Miss India Worldwide 2024, the longest running Indian pageant outside of India.

Dhruvi, who aspires to be a Bollywood actor and UNICEF Ambassador, was on cloud nine after being honoured with the title.

"Winning Miss India Worldwide is such an incredible honour. It's more than a crown - it represents my heritage, my values, and the opportunity to inspire others on a global scale," PTI quoted Dhruvi as saying after her crowning in Edison, New Jersey

Who is Dhruvi Patel?

Dhruvi Patel, a native of Gujarat, is a computer Information System student at the Quinnipiac University in the USA. In 2023, she was crowned Miss India New England. She operates a non-profit organisation named '3DCharities'. In addition, she is also engaged in volunteering at the nearby senior center, as well as participating in food drives and fundraising efforts for social causes.

Patel also contributes to charities such as UNICEF and Feeding America through ongoing donations.

According to her Instagram profile, Dhruvi has an inclination for combat. She is also a gym sports enthusiast. Moreover, Patel is fond of Bollywood and freestyle dancing. She is also proficient in Gujarati language, given her background.