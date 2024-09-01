Meet Devi Sharan, the captain of IC 814, flight which was hijacked by Pakistani terrorists

On December 24, 1999, five masked men with ties to Al Qaeda took over Indian Airlines Flight 814, which was travelling from Kathmandu to Delhi

The pilot of IC 814, Captain Devi Sharan, rose to prominence as a testament to his extraordinary bravery during the terrifying 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines. Vijay Varma's vivid portrayal of this incident in the Netflix series has once again highlighted the real-life hero who lies behind the compelling narrative.

On December 24, 1999, five masked men with ties to Al Qaeda took over Indian Airlines Flight 814, which was travelling from Kathmandu to Delhi. It was one of the longest hijacking dramas in aviation history, lasting eight terrifying days. 188 passengers and crew members, including honeymooners, business travellers, and vacationers, were on board. Along with first officer Rajinder Kumar and flight engineer Anil Kumar Jaggia, the aircraft was piloted by 37-year-old Captain Devi Sharan.



After finishing his flight on Christmas Eve, Captain Devi Sharan had intended to take a family vacation, but he was thrown into a predicament that would truly test his bravery and resolve. Captain Sharan remained composed throughout the ordeal, even though there was a great deal of pressure and a lot of lives on the line. His prompt decision-making and action were vital in guaranteeing the passengers' safety.

When the aircraft was first denied permission to land by the Lahore Air Traffic Control, it was one of the most tense moments. Captain Sharan displayed incredible mental foresight by pretending that a crash landing was about to occur in order to put pressure on the ATC to permit a safe landing. This astute choice most likely prevented a possible catastrophe.

Upon his return to India, Captain Devi Sharan was hailed as a hero for his courage and poise in the face of tremendous pressure. His family, the public, and the government greeted him warmly upon his return, appreciating the great responsibility he had carried and the lives he had assisted in saving. Co-authoring "Flight Into Fear," Captain Sharan's terrifying experience during the hijacking was chronicled. It was written by Srinjoy Chowdhary. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a Netflix series helmed by Anubhav Sinha, drew heavily from this book. As Captain Sharan in the series, Vijay Varma captures the suspense, terror, and ultimately the resiliency that characterised those crucial days on screen.



When thinking back on his part, Vijay Varma had a profound experience with the real Captain Sharan. In particular, when Sharan casually showed off the scar on his neck from the hijackers' gun—a continual reminder of the ordeal he went through—he spoke of how the Captain's serene smile and simplicity made a lasting impression on him. Varma conveyed his profound respect for the Captain, referring to him as a “real-life hero” and emphasising the great honour it was to portray him on screen.



Looking back, Vijay Varma recalls having a deep encounter with the real Captain Sharan. Sharan spoke about how the Captain's calm smile and simplicity left a lasting impression on him, especially when he casually flaunted the gunshot wound on his neck that the hijackers had caused. Referring to the Captain as a “real-life hero” and highlighting the immense honour it was to play him on screen, Varma expressed his deep respect for him.