Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, owns one of the most expensive houses in India. His home Antilia is located on Mumbai’s prestigious Altamount Road. Antilia is a 27-storey skyscraper-style home which is 173 metres in height (568 ft) and covers 400,000 square feet. But do you know who designed this massive building? It is the renowned US architectural firm Perkins & Will which designed it. While it was constructed by Leighton Asia. Today, Perkins & Will is part of the Dar Al-Handasah group, a global design and consultancy network. The architectural design of Antilia, valued at Rs 15,000 crore, has been fashioned along the lines of the lotus and the sun. The top six floors of the building have been set aside as a private full-floor residential area.

The construction of this massive building started in 2006 and was finished in 2010. Reports suggest that the mansion can withstand earthquakes of up to 8.0 on the Richter scale. The tower is also packed with features that make it one of a kind, including a 50-seat cinema, a ballroom, a yoga studio, a fitness center, three private helipads, a snow room that creates artificial snowfall to escape Mumbai’s humidity. Antilia has six dedicated floors for a fleet of cars, including Mercedes Benz Maybach, Ferrari, Bentley, Tesla, Rolls Royce, and more. The garage can accommodate 168 cars.

In 2019, renowned interior designer and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, was roped in to give Antilia a touch of luxury and elegance. Gauri is known for her refined taste and was invited to design a stylish bar lounge inside the mansion. Antilia continues to fascinate onlookers and architecture enthusiasts. The building was named after the mythical Spanish phantom island of Antillia. The Ambani family took up residence in September 2011.

