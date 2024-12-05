Deputy Mayor of Gaya Chinta Devi protests alleged disrespect and salary delays by selling vegetables highlighting administrative neglect.

Meet Chinta Devi who is the deputy mayor of Gaya in Bihar and has taken a unique step to protest against the alleged mistreatment she has faced during her tenure. Devi who worked as a sweeper for 35 years with the Gaya Municipal Corporation before being elected as deputy mayor in December 2022, was seen selling vegetables on the streets of Gaya. This unexpected move surprised many residents and attracted a large crowd at Kedar Nath market.

Explaining her decision, Devi shared her frustration with the municipal corporation, claiming that she has been excluded from official meetings and decisions about city projects. Despite holding the deputy mayor's position, she alleged that she is not informed about the corporation's plans and schemes. Furthermore, Devi revealed that she has not received her salary for the last several months, leaving her disheartened about her role in the administration.

Chinta Devi expressed her disappointment, saying, “What is the point of being a deputy mayor if I am not kept in the loop about the corporation's work?” She added that selling vegetables was a better option than sitting idle in the office without recognition or support. While she receives a pension as a retired employee, she emphasized that she has been denied the facilities and respect she deserves in her current position.

Despite attempts, senior officials of the Gaya Municipal Corporation have not commented on the allegations. Devi’s protest sheds light on the challenges faced by public representatives in securing dignity and recognition in their roles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

