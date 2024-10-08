Twitter
Meet daughter of one of India's richest men in India whose net worth is Rs 104580 crore, she works as...

EMeet the daughter of Indian billionaire who is a lifestyle investor and business leader based in London.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 07:38 PM IST

Meet daughter of one of India's richest men in India whose net worth is Rs 104580 crore, she works as...
Eiesha Bharti Pasricha
While many are familiar with India's richest families, like the Ambanis, today we shift focus to another influential figure, Eiesha Bharti Pasricha. She is the daughter of Sunil Mittal, the Indian billionaire and owner of Bharti Airtel. As of April 6, 2024, Sunil Mittal’s net worth stands at USD12.6B which is over Rs 104580 crore, according to Forbes.

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha who is aged 37 has carved her own path as a successful lifestyle investor. Currently living in London, she has made significant investments in various industries over the years. Some of her notable ventures include investments in the fashion brand Roksanda and the tech beauty business Beautystack. Additionally, she serves as the artistic director of Maison Estelle, an exclusive private members' club in London, which is owned by her husband, Sharan Pasricha.

Sharan Pasricha, also a well-known Indian-born entrepreneur in London, heads the lifestyle hospitality company Ennismore. Together, Eiesha and Sharan have two children, a daughter and a son.

Early Life and Education

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha was born in Scotland and spent much of her early years there with her grandparents. She attended the prestigious Cheltenham Ladies’ College in England before going on to study at the University of Bath, where she earned her degree in Politics, Italian, and French. As part of her education, she spent a year in Paris working as a sales assistant at luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

In addition to her business ventures, Eiesha is also involved with the Bharti Foundation, serving as a member of its Board of Trustees. The Bharti Foundation focuses on improving education in rural India.

Eiesha is quite active on social media, regularly sharing moments from her personal and professional life. She has a growing Instagram presence, with over 29,000 followers. Through her work, Eiesha Bharti Pasricha continues to make her mark as a prominent figure in the world of lifestyle investments.

