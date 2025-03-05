Jahnvi Mehta is the only daughter of Actor Juhi Chawla and husband businessman Jay Mehta. She was born on February 21, 2001, and completed her education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Actor Juhi Chawla’s daughter, Jahnavi Mehta, is one such star kid who stays away from the limelight. She recently celebrated her 24th birthday this year. Being teh daughter of Juhi Chawla, she accompanied her mother to the IPL 2025 Auction recently which led the internet to talk about her.

Who is Jahnvi Mehta?

Jahnvi Mehta is the only daughter of Actor Juhi Chawla and husband businessman Jay Mehta. She was born on February 21, 2001, and completed her education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Charterhouse School in England, and Columbia University in New York. During her school days, Jahnavi was a brilliant student and a rank holder who came among the top 10 of her class. In 2023, she completed her undergraduate studies, and during this time, Juhi shared an adorable photo of her daughter on social media.

Jahnvi’s love for cricket

Her parents along with Shah Rukh Khan co-own IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders franchise. Together, the trio had earlier co-founded the production company Dreamz Unlimited. Her mother Juhi Chawla says that she is a cricket enthusiast and its knowledge “comes naturally” to her. Along with this, Juhi had spoken about her daughter, saying, “My daughter has a keen interest in cricket. When she talks about cricketers and the nuances of the game, her face lights up.”

Aged just 17, she created history by becoming the youngest player to be part of an IPL auction and has gone on to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders, a team co-owned by her family. The auction of IPL 2025 was her second representation of her parents’ team.

Jahnvi Mehta became internet sensation

On Sunday, November 24, pictures of Jhanvi Mehta surfaced at the IPL 2025 auction ceremony in Jeddah. Several internet users questioned whether she was indeed Juhi Chawla's daughter, "Is she really Juhi Chawla's daughter?" While some praised her beauty, saying, "Juhi Chawla's daughter is very beautiful... you can see Juhi in her smile..." Note that Juhi has a 19-year-old son named Arjun.

However, she prefers to stay away from the limelight and so has a limited social media presence. Her Instagram boasts of a good 53.9 thousand followers, but she has only five posts as yet.