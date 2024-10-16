She was crowned Femina Miss India in 2015 and represented India at Miss World 2015 in China.

Many former Miss India winners have successful careers. They got various opportunities in different fields including in Bollywood films after winning the beauty pageant. However, many decided to choose a different path. One such person is Aditi Arya Kotak who was crowned Femina Miss India in 2015. She represented India at Miss World 2015 in China.

The 31-year-old is an Indian actress, model, research analyst and co-founder of Alum-n-i, an MIT incubated and funded startup, building the study-abroad community and services platform. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ism, before working in a few Hindi web series. In 2021, she made her Bollywood debut in the 2021 film '83', a sports drama based on India's 1983 World Cup victory. It was also her last film before she went to the US in 2021 to pursue an MBA at Yale University.

Aditi is the daughter-in-law of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, whose net worth is USD 14.1 billion. She married his son, Jay Kotak in November last year. Aditi was born in Chandigarh but later moved to Gurugram. She earned her MBA from the Yale School of Management in 2023.

She also holds a bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Shaheed Sukhdev College, University of Delhi. Alongside her beauty pageant journey, Aditi worked as a research analyst at Ernst and Young.

