This woman made Louis Vuitton staff count Rs 68 lakh in cash, then walked out without buying anything due to...

Rajkummar Rao reacts to glorification of Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas, says he 'enjoyed' Animal: 'If you want to become...'

Kamala Harris honours her mother while accepting Democratic Party nomination, promises to be president for...

Over 13 lakh government employees may lose salaries if..., check details here

‘He can eat your whole career’: Netizens slam Nani for saying Arshad Warsi got publicity after calling Prabhas ‘joker’

Meet computer trainer who broke Sachin Tendulkar's number of Guinness World Records, earlier worked at..

Now famous as the 'Typing Man of India', Chaudhary's journey to this achievement has not been easy. Initially aspiring to become an Olympian, the father of three daughters and a son had to set aside his dreams to earn a livelihood for his family.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 09:28 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet computer trainer who broke Sachin Tendulkar's number of Guinness World Records, earlier worked at..
A computer trainer from Delhi Vinod Kumar Chaudhary broke cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of 19 Guinness World Records. He was earlier an employee at JNU.

Chaudhary, a resident of Delhi's Kirari Suleman Nagar village, has carved a niche for himself by establishing 20 Guinness World Records in the field of typing.

From fastest typing blindfolded, typing with a mouth stick, to fastest time to typing the alphabet with the nose, the 43-year-old has set several records and registered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

His latest record was set in typing backward blindfolded in a record five seconds.

Driven by his admiration for Tendulkar, Chaudhary wishes to receive his 20th Guinness World Record certificate from his idol.

"I grew up watching Sachin Tendulkar play and always wanted to make my country proud like him. My dream is to receive the 20th Guinness World Record from the hands of my idol Sachin Tendulkar. He has been my inspiration since childhood and I wanted to surpass his illustrious benchmark," Chaudhary told PTI.

I am sure Sachin will be proud that an Indian surpassed his record," he added.

Chaudhary also holds a record for the fastest time to type the alphabet backward wearing cricket gloves achieved in 11.34 seconds in March 2023.

Now famous as the 'Typing Man of India', Chaudhary's journey to this achievement has not been easy. Initially aspiring to become an Olympian, the father of three daughters and a son had to set aside his dreams to earn a livelihood for his family.

"The passion for sports runs in my blood. It is a matter of pride for me that what I could not achieve in sports, I was able to achieve in the field of typing. What my legs couldn't do, my fingers achieved," he said.

In addition to his world records, Chaudhary owns the KBC Computer Institute, where he trains students from underprivileged backgrounds, helping them secure jobs.

Reflecting on his journey, Chaudhary shared, "Since childhood, I had a deep interest in athletics. I participated in and won many 100 and 200-meter races at the school level. I was inspired by Milkha Singh and wanted to represent the country in the Olympics. But my financial situation forced me to look for jobs to earn a living." He further explained how his passion for typing began during a desperate search for better employment.

"While working as a courier boy, I once delivered a parcel to an office and saw someone typing. I prayed to God to grant me the skill so I could find a better job. I bought an old typewriter at that time and have been practicing on it ever since, working at night after my day job," Chaudhary recalled.

Among Chaudhary's 20 Guinness World Records, nine are unique, standing out as the first of their kind in the world, he said.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is hailed as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, holds 19 Guinness World Records titles under his name, according to the Guinness official website.

These include titles for most test matches in a career, most centuries scored in international cricket, and most runs scored in an international career.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, arrogance ruined career, now works in slums, went into coma due to..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
