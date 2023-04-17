Meet Coco, world's first 'alcoholic' Labrador dog who is now fully recovered from booze addiction

Pic credits: fb/Woodside Animal Welfare Trust

Coco, a two-year-old Labrador cross, and another dog were taken to Woodside Animal Rescue Trust in Plympton, Devon, in the UK after their owner passed away. The other dog died from fits, and Coco also had fits and showed signs of alcohol withdrawal.

Veterinarians described it as 'a first' for them to see a canine experiencing alcohol withdrawal. According to Newsweek report, the owner of Coco had a tendency of leaving his drink out before going to bed, which contributed to Coco's addiction to alcohol.

Woodside Animal Welfare Trust described how it went about finding Coco a new home in a Facebook post. ''Canine alcohol withdrawal, a first for us. We would like to introduce you to the newest member of Dunroamin Special Care Unit, a lovely boy called Coco. Coco has been with us for over a month, having required intensive care since arriving. His story is a tragic one and evidences how vital our special care unit is,'' the post reads.

''Coco continued to be seriously unwell and required round-the-clock care. It became clear that he was suffering from symptoms that all pointed to alcohol withdrawal. He spent four weeks sedated to help with his withdrawal symptoms and to reduce the risk of further fits,'' the post continued.

The Trust added, ''We are so thankful that we are now out of danger and Coco is off all medication and is now starting to behave like a normal dog. He is not yet ready for adoption and whilst physically he seems to have recovered, mentally he is still very anxious at times.''

On the adoption page, the Trust said, ''He is looking for an experienced home with someone who has a good routine and lots of time to spend with him. Coco is very affectionate and loves to play ball. Coco is currently being assessed with dogs. He cannot live with cats but would be suitable with children aged 10+. Coco must be homed within the Plymouth area so we are able to keep up to date with his progress.''