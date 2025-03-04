For her wedding day, Chitra Purushotham paid tribute to her cultural heritage by wearing a traditional yellow and blue Kanjivaram saree. The timeless ethnic silhouette was draped in a way that emphasised Chitra's impressive physique.

Chitra Purushotham, a female bodybuilder from Karnataka, is challenging traditional beauty standards. Recently, Chitra's wedding to Kiran Raj garnered widespread attention online, with pictures from the wedding is circulating on social media. The bodybuilder seamlessly blended strength and femininity with her unique bridal attire.

For her wedding day, Chitra Purushotham paid tribute to her cultural heritage by wearing a traditional yellow and blue Kanjivaram saree. The timeless ethnic silhouette was draped in a way that emphasised Chitra's impressive physique. The six-yard saree was intentionally styled without a blouse, showcasing her well-defined muscles.

The fusion of tradition and strength reflected through the Kanjivaram saree emphasised Chitra Purushotham's fearless spirit. Through her wedding attire, she celebrated power and heritage in her distinctive style.

Chitra's makeup look stole the show. She applied a generous amount of blush and shimmer to the high points of her cheeks, adding a touch of radiance. A bold shade of maroon lipstick complemented her confident vibe. Chitra opted for a dramatic black winged eyeliner with a dash of kohl on the waterline, creating a striking look. Faux lashes coated with mascara added depth to her eyes. Glittery blue eyeshadow, matching the color of her saree, completed the eye makeup. Well-defined, arched eyebrows completed her flawless beauty look.

Her flawless base provided the perfect canvas for a touch of luminous highlighter, enhancing her natural glow. Bold lips and dramatic eyes sealed her ethnic-inspired look with confidence. She finished her look with a neat braid, adorned with golden jewelry and flowers.

Soon after she shared the pictures from wedding online, it quickly went viral with many saying that she is breaking stereotype.

Taking to the comment section a user called her Baahubali bahu.

“Daughters should be made strong like this, both physically and mentally,” another said.

A third user wrote, “She is motivating many girls with her dedication to fitness, showcasing strength, endurance, and confidence. Her journey from being a regular woman to a fit and muscular figure is inspiring numerous women to adopt healthier and more active lifestyles.”