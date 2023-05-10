Search icon
Meet Chirayu Malik, YouTuber Armaan Malik's eldest son with over 2 million subscribers

Today, Chirayu is India's one of the top youngest content creator on YouTuber and his channel, Chirayu Malik Shorts, has 2.2 million subscribers and 414,000 Insta followers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a YouTuber, finds different ways to stay in the news. He has millions of social media fans. He is best known for his two marriages. Payal Malik and Kritika Malik are his two spouses.  Both the women recently embraced their motherhood. While Payal gave birth to twins Ayan and Tuba, Kritika had a baby boy named Zaid.  Payal and Armaan got married in 2011 and has a son Chirayu Malik. 

Who is Chirayu Malik

YouTuber Armaan Malik's eldest son Chirayu Malik is an accomplished content creator , who has bagged the position of India’s youngest successful content creator. When it comes to careers, children, as the saying goes, follow in their parents' footsteps. Chirayu is following in the footsteps of his parents, both of whom are accomplished creators. Chirayu, who was born to successful creators Payal and Armaan Malik, may have inherited skills and an ability to make others happy. 

Social media presence 

Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik's wife, celebrated her step-son Chirayu's birthday with a panda-themed party

Armaan Malik's regular Vlogs have shown each aspect of his life. Chirayu Malik, his first kid, turned seven years old on May 5, 2023, and his family celebrated with a party. Kritika said in the Vlog that Payal took an early discharge to celebrate Chirayu's seventh birthday with his siblings.

Kritika also showed off the glimpses from Chirayu's panda-themed birthday party, which they hosted on their terrace. The cake-cutting celebration was set against a green leafy backdrop with Happy Birthday marquee lights. The party had a floor sitting arrangement with a large table in the centre and Panda-themed balloons. Watch the entire clip here:

Who is Armaan Malik

For the uninitiated, Armaan Malik married his first wife, Payal, in 2011, and the couple had a kid, Chirayu Malik. After six years of wedded bliss, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, in 2018, without divorcing his first wife. Since then, the four of them have coexisted harmoniously in their house. On December 4, 2022, Armaan astonished the internet by announcing the pregnancies of both his wives, Kritika and Payal. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

From count out to Aromatherapy, follow these tips to manage your anxiety triggers
Hina Khan looks breathtaking in black bodycon dress, drops photos on Instagram
Dior Fashion Show: From Khushi Kapoor to Masaba Gupta, celebs who stun at Mumbai show, see pics
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
