Sanju Samson and his wife Charulatha, who met during college in Kerala, have been happily married since 2018 after dating for five years.

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, who plays as a wicketkeeper-batsman for Team India and captains Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, is in the news not just for his cricket. Recently, rumours on the internet suggested that he might play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) next year and could even become the team’s captain. But apart from cricket, Sanju's personal life, especially his love story with his wife, is also grabbing attention.

Sanju Samson is married to Charulatha, who, like him, comes from the southern Indian state of Kerala. Their love story is quite sweet and began during their college days. The two first met at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. After their first meeting, Sanju sent Charulatha a friend request on Facebook, and this is how their bond started to grow.

They both studied at the same college and became close over time. What started as friendship eventually turned into love. Sanju and Charulatha dated for around five years before deciding to take the next step. In 2018, they tied the knot and promised to be with each other for life.

Charulatha is known not just for her connection with Sanju but also for her graceful appearance. She is often seen supporting her husband and regularly shares beautiful and romantic pictures with him on social media, which fans love.

Even after nearly seven years of marriage, Sanju and Charulatha have not yet started a family. The couple seems to be enjoying their time together and focusing on their careers and personal journey for now.

Their story is an example of how love that starts in college can turn into a lifelong bond. Fans admire the couple for their simplicity, loyalty, and affection toward each other.