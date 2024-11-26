The Nvidia CEO went on to reveal that his wife Lori was 19 when he used to spend time with her with an excuse for homework.

Jensen Huang needs no introduction, The self-made billionaire founded Nvidia, one of the world’s most valuable companies, with a net worth of $3.6 trillion. He stands at 11th position on the rank of the richest persons in the world, marching ahead of business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Huang had humble beginnings as he started as a dishwasher at Denny’s restaurant after completing his graduation from Aloha High School near Portland. He earned his master's degree in electrical engineering from Standford University and began working in LSI Logic and AMD. In 1993, he set up the Nvidia company with his two friends Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. His hardwork and leadership skills shaped his journey to emerge as one of the world’s richest individuals with a net worth of $111 billion.

In a recent interview, Huang revealed how his love story began with his wife Lori Huang, whom he met as a 17-year-old freshman at Oregan State University. He recently received an honorary degree at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. During the event, the 61-year-old revealed the cute pickup he used to woo Lori. “I was the youngest kid in school, in class. There were 250 students and three girls. I walked up to her and I said, ‘Do you want to see my homework? If you do homework with me every Sunday, I promise you, you will get straight As," he said as per reports from Business Insider.

Huang went on to reveal that Lori was 19 when he used to spend time with her with an excuse for homework. He said that he looked like a child and the homework deal helped him to approach Lori, assuming that he would come as a smart kid to her. From then on, he had a date with her every Sunday. Five years, the two tied the knot, and now have two children–Madison and Spencer, who assist Huang at Nvidia.