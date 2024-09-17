Meet businessman, whose daughter is set to get engaged with Union Minister's son, he is...

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently announced the engagement of his elder son, Kartikey Singh Chouhan. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chouhan shared that Kartikey will be engaged to Amanat Bansal on October 17.

“As a father, today is a very happy occasion for me. My wife Sadhana, the entire family, and I are extremely happy to share with you all the good news that my elder son Kartikey is getting engaged to Amanat Bansal,” Chouhan wrote on X.

एक पिता के रूप में आज मेरे लिए बहुत खुशी का अवसर है। मैं, मेरी धर्मपत्नी साधना और पूरे परिवार को आप सभी से यह शुभ समाचार साझा करते हुए अत्यंत प्रसन्नता हो रही है कि मेरे बड़े बेटे कार्तिकेय की सगाई श्री अनुपम बंसल जी और श्रीमती रुचिता बंसल जी की सुपुत्री अमानत बंसल से तय हुई है।… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 16, 2024

Kartikey is a lawyer and graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Meanwhile, Amanat is the daughter of businessman Anupam Bansal and Ruchita Bansal. Amanat, whose father is the director of Liberty Shoes, holds an MSc in Psychological Research from Oxford University. Her mother, Ruchita Bansal, is the founder of the Haryana Chapter of the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a prominent political figure, has served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh four times and is affectionately known as “mama” (maternal uncle) across the state.

In June this year, he took oath as a minister in the Modi government, marking another important step in his political career.